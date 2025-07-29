Netflix Pride and Prejudice cast: Star-studded line-up unveiled for new limited series, release date
Based on Jane Austen’s beloved novel, the adaptation promises to be a faithful retelling with a contemporary creative team and a mix of established stars and fresh talent.
Leading the series is The Crown and The Favourite star Emma Corrin as Elizabeth Bennet, opposite Jack Lowden (Slow Horses) as the brooding Mr Darcy. Oscar-winner Olivia Colman will portray the fretful and marriage-obsessed Mrs Bennet.
Joining the Bennet family, Rufus Sewell (The Diplomat) plays the wise Mr Bennet, while Freya Mavor (Industry) takes on the role of Jane. Rhea Norwood (Heartstopper) is Lydia, with newcomers Hollie Avery and Hopey Parish making their screen debuts as Kitty and Mary, respectively.
Other notable cast members include Louis Partridge (Disclaimer) as the charming yet duplicitous Mr Wickham, Jamie Demetriou (Stath Lets Flats) as the pompous Mr Collins, and Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve) as Lady Catherine de Bourg. Daryl McCormack (Knives Out: Wake Up Dead Man) appears as Mr Bingley, with Siena Kelly (Black Mirror) as his sister, Caroline.
To mark the start of production, Netflix released a first-look image of Mrs Bennet and her five daughters.
The extended cast also features Anjana Vasan as Mrs Gardiner, Sebastian Armesto as Mr Gardiner, Rosie Cavaliero as Lady Lucas, Saffron Coomber as Mrs Hurst, James Dryden as Mr Hurst, Justin Edwards as Sir William Lucas, James Northcote as Colonel Forster, Eloise Webb as Harriet Forster, and Isabella Sermon as Georgiana Darcy.
Netflix describes the series as “a faithful adaptation of the novel,” written by Dolly Alderton and directed by Euros Lyn (Heartstopper, Doctor Who). Both serve as executive producers alongside Corrin, Laura Lankester, Will Johnston, and Louise Mutter for Lookout Point. Lisa Osborne is producing.
Parish recently graduated from the Manchester School of Acting, while Avery is a 2024 graduate of LAMDA - a London-based drama school.
Release date has not been announced by Netflix.
