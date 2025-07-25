Adam Sandler met wife Jackie on the set of Big Daddy in 1999 and the couple married in 2003.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Sandler’s wife Jackie Sandler (née Jackie Titone) started her career as a model before moving into acting, she starred as Sally in Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo in 1999. Jackie and Adam met on the set of Big Daddy in the same year and she played the part of a waitress in the local bar.

The couple married in 2003 in Malibu and Jennifer Aniston was amongst the guests who attended their big day. When they celebrated twenty years of marriage in 2023, Adam took to Instagram and said: “Happy 20th my sweet Jackie! Your “I do” was the best gift of my life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My heart has been yours since the first second I saw you and I love and appreciate your devoted soul more and more each day. Us. The kids. Lets keep going and going babe. Lots of love to give you. Always.”

At the Happy Gilmore 2 premiere, whilst Jackie Sandler dressed up in a glamorous black dress, Adam Sandler was somewhat more casual, in a look that has even got its own name, ‘Sandlercore,.’

Adam was dressed in a Hawaiian shirt, shorts, socks and trainers. When Jennifer Aniston appeared on the Tonight Show, she revealed what Adam Sandler wore when they went to dinner and said: “[Sandler] shows up in basketball shorts- satin basketball shorts with white piping, and Nike high-tops and a turquoise velour Izod.”

Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore 2 lands on Netflix, his net worth, who is his wife Jackie and two daughters? r Adam Sandler with his wife Jackie (2L) and daughters Sadie (R) and Sunny (L) arrive for the 37th annual Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, July 13, 2024. Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

In 2021, Vogue described Sandler as “the unofficial ambassador of pandemic style,” and said: “The past 18 months have been dominated by all-things cushy: sweatpants and sweatshirts. Sandler has long encapsulated this look.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who are Adam Sandler’s daughters, do they star in Happy Gilmore 2?

Adam Sandler was not only joined by wife Jackie at the New York premiere of Happy Gilmore 2, but also his daughters, Sadie, 19, and Sunny, 16. Adam Sandler’s character Happy and his wife Virginia Venit, played by Julie Bowen, have four sons and one daughter, she is played by Sunny Sandler.

Sadie Sandler also appears in Happy Gilmore 2 and both Sadie and Sunny also appeared in the movie You Are So Not Invited To My Batmitzvah. When he previously appeared on The Drew Barrymore show, Adam Sandler said: "They make it look like I'm forcing them to do it. Meanwhile, they were asking me the whole damn year, 'Can I be in your next movie, Daddy?'"

How much is Adam Sandler worth?

In 2020, Adam Sandler had a net worth of $420 million and signed a movie deal with Netflix (for four movies) which was reportedly worth over over $250 million.