It’s just days until Love is Blind UK returns to our screens for a second series - and the full cast of singles looking for love in the pods has been announced.

As excitement about the series builds, following on from a teaser video by hosts Matt and Emma Willis last month, Netflix has now revealed the names, faces and ages of the single men and women who will be taking part.

Earlier this afternoon, (Wednesday July 30), Netflix posted two uploads to the official Love is Blind Instagram page. Both had the caption: “We are so back!! introducing the singles of Love is Blind: UK S2”

One of the posts had the photos of the 15 female contestants, and the other post had images of the 15 male contestants. Keep reading to see the Instagram posts and learn all you need to know about this year’s Love is Blind UK contestants - plus precisely when you watch their journeys begin.

The Love is Blind UK series 2 full line-up has been announced. Pictured are some of the 2025 season cast members. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Who are the Love is Blind UK series 2 women?

Here are the names, ages and occupations of the 2025 Love is Blind UK women:

Aanu, aged 29, singer

Amy, aged 33, primary school teacher

Ashleigh, aged 30, cabin crew member

Bardha, aged 32, sales and marketing manager

Christine, aged 35, HR operations lead

Danielle, aged 33, estate agent

Holly, aged 30, private chef

Katisha, aged 31, nanny and make-up artist

Laurie, aged 37, interior stylist

Loll, aged 31, account manager in sales

Megan, aged 28, dance and fitness instructor

Sarover, aged 29, medical company owner

Sophie, aged 28, senior commercial manager

Tara, aged 33, coffee shop owner

Yolanda, aged 26, specialist occuptional therapist

Who are the Love is Blind UK series 2 men?

Here are the names, ages and occupations of the 2025 Love is Blind UK men:

Billy, aged 35, army physical trainer

Charlie, aged 28, electrical engineer

Chris, aged 33, data analyst

Demola, aged 31, financial analyst

Jack, aged 33, app creator and founder

James, aged 36, real estate manager

Javen, aged 28, health coach

Jed, aged 31, configuration manager

Jordan, aged 29, lift engineer

Kal, aged 32, gym owner

Kieran, aged 28, gaming, entrepreneur

Patrick, aged 33, human design coach

Ross B, aged 32, builder

Ross M, 30, barber shop owner

Tom, aged 35, retired pub landlord

The first episodes of this year’s series will air on Netflix on Wednesday August 13.