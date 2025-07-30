Love is Blind UK series 2: Full line-up of 30 single men and women in new season announced days before launch
A year since the debut of the UK version of hit Netflix dating show Love is Blind, the much-anticipated second series is now just days away.
As excitement about the series builds, following on from a teaser video by hosts Matt and Emma Willis last month, Netflix has now revealed the names, faces and ages of the single men and women who will be taking part.
Earlier this afternoon, (Wednesday July 30), Netflix posted two uploads to the official Love is Blind Instagram page. Both had the caption: “We are so back!! introducing the singles of Love is Blind: UK S2”
One of the posts had the photos of the 15 female contestants, and the other post had images of the 15 male contestants. Keep reading to see the Instagram posts and learn all you need to know about this year’s Love is Blind UK contestants - plus precisely when you watch their journeys begin.
Who are the Love is Blind UK series 2 women?
Here are the names, ages and occupations of the 2025 Love is Blind UK women:
- Aanu, aged 29, singer
- Amy, aged 33, primary school teacher
- Ashleigh, aged 30, cabin crew member
- Bardha, aged 32, sales and marketing manager
- Christine, aged 35, HR operations lead
- Danielle, aged 33, estate agent
- Holly, aged 30, private chef
- Katisha, aged 31, nanny and make-up artist
- Laurie, aged 37, interior stylist
- Loll, aged 31, account manager in sales
- Megan, aged 28, dance and fitness instructor
- Sarover, aged 29, medical company owner
- Sophie, aged 28, senior commercial manager
- Tara, aged 33, coffee shop owner
- Yolanda, aged 26, specialist occuptional therapist
Who are the Love is Blind UK series 2 men?
Here are the names, ages and occupations of the 2025 Love is Blind UK men:
- Billy, aged 35, army physical trainer
- Charlie, aged 28, electrical engineer
- Chris, aged 33, data analyst
- Demola, aged 31, financial analyst
- Jack, aged 33, app creator and founder
- James, aged 36, real estate manager
- Javen, aged 28, health coach
- Jed, aged 31, configuration manager
- Jordan, aged 29, lift engineer
- Kal, aged 32, gym owner
- Kieran, aged 28, gaming, entrepreneur
- Patrick, aged 33, human design coach
- Ross B, aged 32, builder
- Ross M, 30, barber shop owner
- Tom, aged 35, retired pub landlord
The first episodes of this year’s series will air on Netflix on Wednesday August 13.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.