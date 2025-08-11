The second series of Love is Blind UK is airing this week on Netflix - but what happened to the stars of the first?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In just two days, we’ll meet a whole new batch of UK singles who are putting their faith in the famous Love is Blind pods in the hope of meeting the love of their life.

Yes, on Wednesday (August 13), we’ll all be glued to our screens to see what happens when 30 new single men and women date, and possibly get engaged, sight unseen - including one man who could be the show’s most unusual contestant and is going to be guided by his spleen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But while we wait to see who will get engaged, who will make it to their wedding day, and ultimately who will say ‘I do’ and who will say ‘I don’t’ this year, it’s only right to take a look back at last year’s contestants - who actually met in summer 2023, a year before the series was released.

Here’s what happened to all the Love is Blind UK 2024 series 1 cast.

Jasmine and Bobby Johnson

Jasmine and Bobby are one of the success stories of the first series of Love Is Blind UK. They have now been together for around two years after forming a lasting bond in the pods. After the show ended, Bobby moved to London to be with his new life and at the reunion they confirmed they are hoping to start a family together.

In June 2025, the pair announced that they are expecting their first child together in the winter, after previously admitting that they had experienced some fertility struggles. They announced the news on their Instagram pages by posting a a video of a rap song they had written about their pregnancy. Their baby, who is a boy, is due later this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicole and Benaiah Grunewald Brydie

Nicole and Benaiah didn’t have the smoothest journey in Love Is Blind UK season 1. They formed a close bond in the pods, but Benaiah’s hesitancy about proposing saw her accept a proposal from another member of the pod squad, Sam Klein. However, she quickly realised her mistake and called off the engagement.

A few days later she met Benaiah for the first time, and they both admitted they still had feelings for each other. Benaiah proposed and on their wedding day they both said ‘I do’. They have also now been married for around two years. They post frequently about their travels on their respective Instagram pages. Benaiah also hosts his own podcast called Beyond the Pod.

Steven Smith and Sabrina Egerton

Sabrina and Steven seemed like a really strong couple all the way through Love Is Blind UK series 1. They formed a bond early on and only ever had feelings for each other. On their wedding day they got married and everything seemed blissful. Then they attended the reunion separatedly and announced they had ended their marriage. The pair argued about why they had broken up, with Sabrina accusing her ex of not putting in enough effort during their long distance relationship when the show ended. He said she wasn’t being honest or fair.

Looking at their Instagram pages, they each appear to be single - although they haven’t confirmed this one way or the other. Steven mostly posts about fitness while Sabrina also posts about her travels and is an advocate of women in sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Love Is Blind UK series 1 cast - where are they today, in August 2025, ahead of the launch of series 2? Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Tom Stroud and Maria Benkh

Maria and Tom got on well during Love Is Blind UK series 1, but had some pretty big differences when it came to their values. Maria believed that Tom should pay for all of their dates and Tom found this view to be outdated, and worried how they may raise future children. They both decided against getting married at the altar.

Again, neither appear to be in a relationship judging by their Instagram pages, but they also haven’t said one way or the other.

Maria is still working as a make-up artist and also posts clips of street interviews where she asks the public about dating and relationships. Tom, meanwhile, hosts a podcast about male behaviour in dating and relationships called "Why Do Men...?".

Demi Brown and Ollie Sutherland

Demi and Ollie bonded in the pods over their shared love of sport and their sense of humour. But, they both had concerns about their connection out in the real world, although they did both love each other. When it came to their wedding day, Demi said “I do not, for now” when asked if she would take Ollie to be her husband. At that point, they seemed to want to continue their relationship despite not getting married, but at the reunion they confirmed they are just friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Demi is now an endometriosis advocate and hosts a series of events to raise awareness about the health condition, which she has. In an Instagram update in February, Demi told her followers that since her time on Love Is Blind, she had also been focusing on her wellbeing, spending time with loved ones, and enjoying boxing and playing football. She hasn’t posted about a partner on her social media, but it’s possible she wants to keep any details of her romantic life private, so we don’t know if she’s currently in a relationship or not.

Freddie Powell and Catherine Richards

Freddie and Catherine were a controversial couple in Love Is Blind UK series 1. She was upset by his request for a pre-nup, while he raised concerns about their different lifestyles, saying that she was the type of girl who liked to go out while he liked to stay in. On their wedding day, Catherine said ‘I do’ and was left heartbroken when Freddie said ‘I do not’. She found love with another member of the pod squad, Jake Singleton-Hill, and has been with him for around 18 months.

Freddie also tried to find love again on Netflix's Perfect Match, and starred in season three along with AD and Ollie. The show aired on Netflix earlier this month, but was actually recorded in September 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Viewers watched him match up with another Love is Blind US star - Madison Errichiello - but he was chosen to leave the villa at the end of episode six which meant Madison had to find a new match. Viewers will have to wait to see if Freddie re-enters the house and if his romance with Madison was rekindled. The last episode of the series airs on Friday (August 15), so Freddie will reveal his current relationship status then.

Sam Klein

Sam has found his own happily ever after after his broken engagement with Nicole. He began dating Shani Daphne Goldstein, a model, actress and radio broadcaster from Israel, at the end of last year and he proposed to her in July.