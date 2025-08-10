Love is Blind host Emma Willis has opened up about the shocking news she has undergone heart surgery.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TV personality Emma Willis has spoken out about her health condition after undergoing heart surgery earlier this year. The star, 48, revealed in April how she was born with a hole in her heart and underwent an operation to correct it.

Following the operation, at the Royal Brompton hospital, London, the Love is Blind host has now told the Mirror she is “all good now” following the keyhole procedure. The method meant small incisions in the chest were made, rather than opening the breastbone, cutting recovery time, which she described as “smooth”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m all good now. I had a bit of time off,” she said in the interview, which also featured husband Matt Willis, 41, who added: “She’s not very good at sitting still.”

Love is Blind host Emma Willis has opened up about the shocking news she has undergone heart surgery. | Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

The pair met in 2004 and share three children and are set to unite on-screen once again soon for the second series of Love Is Blind UK, with Emma speculating over how they manage to maintain a healthy relationship, saying: “Love, time, commitment, compromise, f*** knows. I mean, hopefully we’ll still be going in another 20 years or 30 years or 40 years and then we’ll be in a box together”

She added: “We like to keep our eye across everything. So we don’t drop the ball, we make sure we have time for each other and prioritise that.”

Matt, who shot to fame in his own right as a member of chart-toppers Busted, went on: “Having children for us was such a massive thing. It changed everything. It takes it to a whole new level. It’s bonkers but I love it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to The Sun, Emma and Matt have stepped back from hosting Love Is Blind UK’s spin-off podcast, with TikTok creator Sarel taking over for the upcoming series.

However, Netflix has confirmed Love Is Blind UK - which sees participants introduced while in isolated pods, not seeing each other, before deciding whether to meet, move in, or marry - will return on August 13, with 10 episodes planned over three weeks.