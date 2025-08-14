A Love is Blind fan favourite star has broken up with on/off boyfriend for good while on holiday - two years after her engagement came to an end in some of the show’s most emotional scenes.

Love is Blind US star Marissa George has split from her on-off boyfriend Alpha Togba, a source has confirmed.

Marissa decided to end it for good with her now ex-beau called Alpha during a holiday with her friends to Ibiza, with a source telling The Mirror US the the trip gave her a moment of "clarity." The unnamed source added: "She needed space, and Ibiza gave her that."

The source continued: "It wasn't sudden — the relationship had been rocky for months. But Marissa's finally done choosing potential over peace."

Marissa became a fan favourite when she appeared on season 7 the hit Netflix dating show, which was filmed in 2023 but aired in 2024. She got engaged to Ramses Prashad and the pair looked destined to wed as their connection seemed strong.

Ramses, who had been married before, shocked Marissa and viewers, however, when he changed his mind due to concerns over potentially getting into another marriage that wouldn’t work just days before the wedding - leaving everyone confused and his bride-to-be sobbing on the floor.

Away from the cameras, Marissa moved on with Alpha in late 2023 - months after filming on the show wrapped. Marissa then took a step back from the relationship in February 2024, saying she was still experiencing emotional aftermath from Love is Blind.

By April, the pair had reunited, however. The source added: "They genuinely cared for each other. But fame changed the rhythm as Marissa gained public attention."

The source revealed that Marissa is open to dating again, but she will be taking it "slowly, confidently, and without the emotional acrobatics” when she meets someone new.

Marissa apparently told the insider: "No more crying over men who can’t clap when I shine. I'm not shrinking to fit inside anyone’s comfort zone." The person added that they support the TV star’s choice and outlook: "We’re cheering for her. The world met Marissa when she said 'yes' to love — now they’ll watch her say yes to herself.

Over on her Instagram page, Marissa confirmed the split. She shared a statement alongside images of her on holiday which read: “Alpha and I have broken up. We really loved each other and for the past year and a half he’s been such a huge support. I honestly don’t know how I would have gotten through everything without him.

“But over time we realised our lifestyles are just too different and we’re not as compatible as we hoped. I will always be grateful for the love we shared. I’m looking forward to focusing on myself. Stay tuned, hopeless romantics, my love chapter is far from finished.”

Alpha spoke to the Mirror US about his now ex-girlfriend and spoke positively about her. "I’m someone that’s very private. I’m not an influencer, my accounts are private. But meeting Marissa, she got me out of my comfort zone," he said.

Alpha, who had appeared in some of Marissa’s Instagram videos said he supported her. He blamed the split on “incompatibility of certain lifestyle choices.”

He added: "Marissa's a great person. I have nothing but love for Marissa". But he admitted: "We had a rocky situation in our relationship, both my fault and her fault. We both played our part and I think it was just two people who had too deep of wounds and even though we were good for the last two months and trying to fix things, those wounds were just too deep."

The source who is close to Marissa also teased her return to reality TV — but this time, on her terms. "Stay tuned, lovers — this chapter’s just getting started,” they said.