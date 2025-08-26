This is who gets married on Love is Blind UK series 2 - and who doesn’t.

Love is Blind UK series 2 has been full of plenty of shocking moments - from Katisha seemingly changing her mind overnight and deciding to get engaged to Javen instead of Demola (and subsequently splitting up), to Patrick dumping Aanu because he no longer felt their connection in their spleen.

Plus, Sophie stormed out of the women’s living quarters when Kieran picked Megan over her, and Billy and Ashleigh found an unexpected struggle when they attempted to do a food shop together and found she had a love of cake while he was strictly a chicken and broccoli guy.

But, four couples have still made it to the end of the experiment, and therefore the altar and their wedding day. They are Ashleigh and Billy, Sarover and Kal, Megan and Kieran and Bardha and Jed.

Tomorrow, (Wednesday August 27), Netflix will air the all-important wedding episode and we’ll finally see who says ‘I do’ and who says ‘I don’t’. But, if you can’t wait for then, keep reading to find out which couples from Love is Blind UK series 2 get married.

Ashleigh and Billy

Love is Blind UK series 2 couple Ashleigh and Billy. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Ashleigh and Billy bonded over the fact that they had both been in the Army Cadets and went on to become the first couple to get engaged. But, 30-year-old Ashleigh’s job as cabin crew threatened to throw a spanner in the works for Billy, aged 35, who has been married once before and wants his next marriage to last forever.

He admitted he had dated a cabin crew member before and it "fizzled out" due to the scheduling conflicts, but his future fiancée reassured him by telling him she would change her job to suit her relationship and family if needed. Billy promptly proposed and at their reveal, where they saw each other for the first time, they told each other they loved each other.

Their relationship seemed to be going really well - that was until they went food shopping together and clashed over their approaches to meals. Billy was disciplined with his choices and liked broccoli and chicken, but Ashleigh wanted to eat plenty of cake and cheese.

Billy then seemed to be getting cold feet when he admitted he was “torn down the middle” and wasn’t sure if they should take the risk and get married or not. The pair don’t follow each other on Instagram, but they do each follow other members of the LIB cast, which would suggest perhaps they don’t get wed.

Sarover and Kal

Love is Blind UK series 2 couple Sarover and Kal. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Sarover and Kal had differing backgrounds, but they found similarities in their jobs and their life goals. Sarover is a 29-year-old medical company owner while Kal, 32, is a gym owner.

They did foresee some potential issues in their union as Sarover grew up in an Indian family and had never dated outside of her ethnic background. Kal, meanwhile, is half-Pakistani and so they shared concerned how their families would react to their differing backgrounds.

But, the attraction between them was strong and Kal decided to get down on one knee and Sarover happily said yes. One of their biggest problems came once they met in person, when Kal revealed on the couple’s retreat that his wife-to-be was not his usual type.

Again, the couple don’t follow each other on Instagram, although they do follow others from the show. Though perhaps the contestants aren’t allowed to follow their possible spouses on social media because of what it could reveal.

Megan and Kieran

Love is Blind UK series 2 couple Megan and Kieran. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Gaming entrepreneur Kieran, age 28, found himself in caught in a love triangle between dance and fitness instructor Megan and senior commercial manager Sophie, both also 28.

That quickly ended when he decided to give Megan a gift, which had also been sprayed with his fragrance. When that information got back to Sophie in the women’s living quarters she stormed off the show in tears. Kieran stood by his connection with Megan and soon proposed to her.

He then met Sophie at a pod squad party later in the experiment and the two cleared the air, all while Megan - who had agreed it was best for her husband-to-be to speak to the other woman he almost propose to - looked on.

Fans have noticed that Kieran and Megan have been posting pictures from the same places at the same time online, suggesting they could be in a relationship. But, this doesn’t mean they definitely got married as previous couples have said ‘I don’t’ on their wedding day but have decided to date instead. We’ll have to wait and see. They also do not follow each other on Instagram.

Bardha and Jed

Love is Blind UK series 2 couple Bardha and Jed. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Bardha had been engaged before, but her engagement ended and left her broken hearted when she discovered her ex-fiancé had been messaging another woman.

The 32-year-old sales and marketing manager had taken time to heal and was looking for her true love. She had dreams of her mum, who was battling cancer, walking her down the aisle.

She soon found a connection with configuration manager Jed as they bonded over their shared values.

Jed, a 31-year-old configuration manager, had been single for a year. He fell for Bardha as they both hold traditional values when it comes to romance.

Things between them were going well, with each of their family members approving of their union. But, Bardha's best friend raised concerns that the pair haven't had an argument yet.

Bardha and Jed have both teased the ending to the show on her Instagram page, but they haven’t revealed if they married or not. They also do not follow each other on Instagram, so it seems that participants aren’t allowed to follow each other until the show is over to avoid spoilers.

The Love is Blind UK series 2 wedding episode will air tomorrow morning (Wednesday August 27) at 8am. We’ll update this page with all the information about the couples once it airs.