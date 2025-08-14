This year’s Love is Blind UK cast are already falling in love in the pods - but for one couple the pods bring heartbreak.

This year’s Love is Blind UK has got off to a dramatic start. We’re only four episodes in but - spoiler alert - there’s been two love traingles, one contestant has stormed off set, and another has been left blindsided when the woman he wanted to propose to chose someone else.

But, in and amongst the drama, there has been plenty of love - and that’s led to five couples getting engaged.

Unfortunately, not every couple’s journey ended in a proposal. One budding romance came to an abrupt end when one contestant was no longer feeling their connection in a very specific part of his body - his spleen.

33-year-old Londoner Patrick, who describes himself as ‘deeply spiritual’, entered the pods saying he’ll be guided by his spleen. The human design coach added that he’ll be relying on the organ to let him know if he’s met the right woman, even through a wall.

In the pods, he connected with Aanu, a 29-year-old singer. Though Aanu has never heard of human design when she first meets Patrick, the two find common ground when discussing spirituality.

Love is Blind UK series 2 hosts Matt and Emma Willis talking to the single male contestants in the men's living quarters. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

While Patrick may look to his spleen for guidance these days, his Catholic upbringing shaped who he is, which speaks to Aanu, as a devout Christian who reads the Bible, fasts, and prays regularly. They also bond over their Nigerian backgrounds and begin to build a deep mental and emotional connection. Patrick feels challenged by Aanu, while she feels extremely safe with him, and they quickly become one another’s number one pod pick.

Several dates in, however, the growth they’ve been experiencing as a couple comes to a standstill. Aanu gets uncomfortable when Patrick puts her on the spot by asking her to sing, and he is turned off by her hesitancy and humility. He also doesn’t like that she seeks approval from her mother instead of following her own intuition. Aanu is left feeling confused, and Patrick’s spleen goes “silent.”

On a spa date planned by Patrick, he tells Aanu he doesn’t want to see anyone else, but the pair still struggles to get back on the same page. He fears that she is holding back and that their energy is no longer aligned. In an attempt to show him that she can be open to him, Aanu writes Patrick a song and prepares to perform it in the pods.

Though he’s appreciative of the gesture, he still decides to break up with her. Before leaving the experiment, Patrick ends it all and wishes her all the best. “I didn’t think this would be the outcome,” she shares. “It is heartbreaking.”

It may be a sad ending for Patrick and Aanu, but it seems to be a much happier ending for the five couples who have got engaged.

* Watch the first four episodes of Love Is Blind UK series 2 now on Netflix. The final six episodes of the series will air over the next couple of weeks.