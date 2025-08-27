Megan and Kieran had a ‘fairytale’ romance and wedding day on Love is Blind series 2 - although it did start with a love triangle - but are they still together now?

Megan and Kieran had an instant connection when met in the pods. They get warmed up with a conversation about their shared love of dancing, then discussed their long-term goals to build a family.

The sexual tension between them was palpable, but they were also able to be vulnerable with one another. But, while Kieran’s connection was growing with Megan, he was also connecting with Sophie and a love triangle was forming. Kieran soon chose Megan, however, and decided to gift her a good luck charm from his travels to Japan. Sophie confronted him and stormed out of the pods.

This dramatic exit left Megan feeling confused about where she stood with her strongest connection, but on their next date, Kieran reassured her about the situation, telling her: “I only want to do the rest of this journey with you.” And so they do, as Kieran got down on one knee and proposed in the pods.

Once they met in person, the two continued to build their romance. She finally reached a milestone, however, and said the three little words she’d never said before - I love you - over dinner on their first date night back in the UK.

When the pod squad reunited, Kieran chatted with his former connection Sophie with Megan’s blessing and apologised for how he handled the gift situation in the pods.

Love is Blind UK series 2 couple Megan and Kieran on their wedding day. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

While picking out his wedding-day look, complete with top hat, Kieran told his father that he fell in love with Megan’s caring nature. As she tries on her wedding gown, which has pockets, Megan said the same about him. “Kieran is just one of the most genuine and caring people I’ve actually ever met. I just really trust him,” she said.

On their wedding day, Kieran immediately began to cry when he saw Megan coming down the aisle, arm and arm with her mother. Through his tears, he told her, “I still can’t quite believe how perfect you are for me … We’re living our fairytale right now, and Megan, you’re my happily ever after.” Megan agreed and the paid got wed. After making it official, the pair finally got to perform their wedding dance.

We know that Love is Blind is filmed around a year in advance, so their wedding day took place in 2024. What has happened to Megan and Kieran since then? Are they still married? Are they still living their fairytale?

We’re not sure. The couple haven’t yet spoken out about what happened between them after their wedding day on their Instagram pages - but there is still a reunion episode to come. This means that the pair, along with the rest of the series 2 cast, won’t be able to give any up-to-date details on their relationship status until after the reunion show has aired to avoid any spoilers.

So we’ll have to wait a little longer to find out if their marriage has stood the test if time in the real world. We’ll update this page with more information when we have it. In the meantime, take a look at which other Love is Blind UK series 2 couples said ‘I do’ - and who said ‘I don’t’.

* The Love is Blind series 2 reunion airs on Netflix this Sunday (August 31) at 9pm.