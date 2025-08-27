Love is Blind series 2 couple Sarover and Kal went against their respective cultural norms and expectations in the name of love when they got married, but are they still together now?

From their first pod date, Kal can’t get enough of Sarover’s “lovely little posh accent” - in fact, that’s one of the reasons he later tells her mum he’s fallen for her. They quickly become comfortable with one another, and it seems that no topic is off limits for the pair.

One of their emotional chats about family leads Kal to reveal that he is half Pakistani and Sarover to open up about her Indian heritage in return. Due to the history of conflict between the two countries, Kal is concerned that her parents may not accept him.

Sarover, who had only ever dated Indian men, admitted that she’s always prioritised pleasing her family instead of going after what she really wants. After Sarover eases Kal’s worries about their clashing backgrounds, he got down on one knee and she accepted his proposal.

Kal went to the reveal dressed in traditional South Asian wedding attire which he packed before entering the pods, telling his bride that he felt this was another sign that his partnership with her was “meant to be.” But, on the couple’s retreat in Cyprus, Sarover began to feel insecure when Kal shared that she was not his usual type. Kal made it clear, however, that he was falling more deeply in love with her the more time they spent together.

Once back in the UK, Sarover’s mum struggled to understand how her daughter could be getting married to someone she only recently met. But when she met her future son-in-law, she was impressed by his confidence in their connection and gave her blessing.

Sarover and Kal both entered their wedding day free of nerves, believing that they were meant to meet one another through the experiment. “You’ve encouraged me to speak up for myself,” Sarover shared in her vows. “You’ve made me feel like the luckiest girl in the world.”

After hearing her heartfelt words, Kal rips up his notes containing his own vows, sending a shock across the crowd of their friends and family - and causing a mini panic for his bride. But, Kal quickly reassures her - and everyone else - that he has simply decided to speak from the heart. He tells his wife-to-be: “Sarover, my posh pod princess, I love you.” The couple then tie the knot.

Later on, dressed in her Indian bridal gown, Sarover told the cameras: “The fact we fell in love, it shows love has no boundaries.”

We know that Love is Blind is filmed around a year in advance, so their wedding day took place in 2024. What has happened to Sarover and Kal since then? Are they still married? Have they managed to successfully blend their cultures and their families? And where have this southern girl and northern boy decided to live?

We’re not sure. The couple haven’t yet spoken out about what happened between them after their wedding day on their Instagram pages - but there is still a reunion episode to come. This means that the pair, along with the rest of the series 2 cast, won’t be able to give any up-to-date details on their relationship status until after the reunion show has aired to avoid any spoilers.

So we’ll have to wait a little longer to find out if their marriage has stood the test if time in the real world. We’ll update this page with more information when we have it. In the meantime, take a look at which other Love is Blind UK series 2 couples said ‘I do’ - and who said ‘I don’t’.

* The Love is Blind series 2 reunion airs on Netflix this Sunday (August 31) at 9pm.