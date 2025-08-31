Bardha and Jed had one of the most shocking wedding days in Love is Blind history - and it seems there may be no love lost between the pair.

To recap Jed and Bardha’s love story (which admittedly went awry). . . The pair connected over the importance of honouring their respective heritages — he’s Lebanese and she’s Albanian — and also sharing a desire of wanting two children. They struggled to adapt to them both liking to be the leader in the relationships, but they seemed to be making it work.

That was until they had an argument about who was paying for the bill when they went out for a meal - something which Jed has now explained in more detail on the Love is Blind podcast. This seemed to put doubts in to Bardha’s mind, and when it came to their wedding day she stunned everyone - guests and viewers alike - by telling Jed she couldn’t marry him in that moment because they still had more to learn about each other.

There had been hope the couple would become the first in the show’s history to successfully have a relationship despite a decision not to marry as Bardha made it clear she still wanted to be with Jed. But, hours before the reunion episode airs where all will be revealed, Bardha has posted some cryptic messages to her Instagram Stories which could suggest she and her former fiancé did not get the happily ever after viewers were hoping for.

In the first of two uploads, the TV bride posted a quote from WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange which reads: “Learning the even intelligent people can be cowards and that courage is a much rarer attribute than intelligence.”

Love is Blind UK's Jed and Bardha seemed to be a solid couple on series 2, but then it all went awry due to an argument about a bill and she said 'I don't' on their wedding day. Photos by Netflix. | Netflix

This was followed by, perhaps, an even more telling quote which read: “A man’s definition of peace is a woman tolerating disrespect in silence.” Could this be directed at Jed? Of course it’s not clear.

But, it does come after Bardha seemingly threw some shade at Jed while speaking on the aforementioned Love is Blind podcast as she seemed to imply she didn’t think he had taken part in the experiment for the right reasons.

When host Sarel asked her if she still believes Love is Blind she said: “I do think that love is blind, I think that the experiment is really effective if both sides want the same thing. I think you both have to be there for that right reason. You’ve got to be real lucky.”

Jed, who appeared on the podcast separately, also appeared to confirm that he is single and will be looking to date again. He told Sarel that the experiment had taught him it was okay to be “open and vulnerable” - and that he would take that into his future dating life.

Plus, there’s the fact that Bardha and Jed have been shown to be sitting away from each other during tonight’s reunion episode in a teaser trailer that Netflix dropped earlier this week. Bardha also says “his ex-girlfriend was in the room. You didn’t even tell me which was so muggy.” Later in the trailer, she states ‘I wish you all the best far away from me,” but it’s not clear who she’s directing her comment to of course.

All the signs seem to be pointing towards the pair not being together right now though.

Over on his Instagram page, Jed has posted a video to his Stories where he thanked followers for their kindness since the series has aired. Speaking directly to the camera and saying he’s had a “rollercoaster of few days”, he said the love and support he’d received from fans had been “unbelievable”. “I really appreciate every single one of you,” he said.

We don’t have to wait much longer to find out exactly what happened between Bardha and Jed, and all the other couples, as the Love is Blind UK series 2 reunion airs tonight (Sunday August 31) on Netflix at 9pm.