Love is Blind UK series 2 has come to an end after many twists and turns, but there’s still some jaw-dropping moments to come in the reunion.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Love Is Blind UK pods are officially closed for another year. Six couples were formed, five got engaged, four made it down the aisle, and some even said ‘I do’. (We won’t include spoilers in this article in case you haven’t had chance to watch the wedding episode yet but if you do want to know then take a look at which Love is Blind UK series 2 couples said ‘I do’ - and who said ‘I don’t’)

Regardless of the outcome of their journeys, many of the Season 2 daters have things they want to clear up, questions they want to ask of their fellow contestants and statements they want to make. And, of course, we’re all desperate to know who has stayed together after their wedding day as Love is Blind is filmed around a year in advance so a lot will have happened between them and now. The good news is the season 2 pod squad will be reuniting very soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the Love Is Blind UK series 2 reunion, co-hosts Matt and Emma Willis will bring the couples and singles together to find out what’s unfolded since the weddings, whether any couples have reconnected outside the experiment, and what exactly happened during that night out in Manchester.

Prepare for the pod squad to revisit the season's biggest moments, ranging from romantic to tragic, and reveal where everyone stands months after the finale. Keep reading for all the details about the Love Is Blind UK Season 2 reunion, including when and what time to watch.

Matt and Emma Willis will host the Love is Blind UK series 2 reunion. | Netflix

What will happen at the Love is Blind UK series 2 reunion?

At the reunion, co-hosts Matt and Emma Willis will address all the love triangles, grand romantic gestures, and communication breakdowns that led to some very dramatic moments (and break-ups) this season.

Plus, some season 1 alumni will be stopping by to share some updates about what their lives look like after the global dating experiment.

The show will air on Sunday (August 31).

The show will air on Netflix at 8pm UK time.