Every year several couples fall for each other behind a wall and get engaged sight unseen on Love is Blind - and now an applicant has revealed exactly how that happens.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the last five years, at least 50 couples have got engaged before meeting each other in person for the first time on Love is Blind UK and US - and that’s just the couples whose engagements have been shown on screen as we know several more have got engaged but their journeys have not been followed by the cameras.

Despite the fact that nobody has to get engaged on any season, as previously revealed by show producer Chris Coelen, plenty of people have got down on one knee across the eight US versions and two UK versions of the hugely popular Netflix dating series. (Plus there’s several others versions across the world including Germany, Sweden and Brazil which have led to even more engagements).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 10 couples are still together to this day after marrying on Love is Blind, weeks after first connecting with each other in the show’s famous pods - and we’re hoping to add more to that list as viewers have just watched as three more couples got married on series 2 of Love is Blind UK but will have to wait for the reunion episode this Sunday (August 31) to see if they have remined married.

But have you ever wondered exactly how all of these marriages came to happen? After all, in each season there are only 15 single men and 15 single women. The dating pool isn’t that big at all when you think about it, so how do so may people find someone who is compatible for them?

Viewers don’t really get told much about the casting process as part of the show, and it would be easy to believe that all of these pairs are brought together through sheer luck, or maybe fate to the hopeless romantics. But, now we know that’s not true at all. There is actually a matching process.

Love Is Blind UK applicant reveals casting secrets including how so many couples match and get engaged and married. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

In an interview with Reality Shrine a Love is Blind UK applicant called Emma, whose name has been changed for her anonymity, explained how it all works. After filling in the initial application form, which asks standard identifying questions and also queries about type and preferences in a partner, and then a video call with a casting director, Emma was sent more personal questionnaires to fill out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This included “three in depth personality questionnaires with around fifty questions for each one” which Netflix needed to help find her a match. It makes sense. It’s understandable that the prodcuers of the show can’t insist that anyone does get engaged, but there wouldn’t be a show if they didn’t so of course they want to create a situation where it’s as likely as possible that contestants will get on so well they want to pop the question.

In addition to this, would be contestants have to have DBS checks, full social checks and financial checks, as well as engage in a chat with a psychologist to ensure they have good mental health. The casting crew do take it all very seriously.

Emma also explained that it’s not good enough for everyone to just have one person they think will suit them, the team are required to find everyone “the right matches” - and that those who get selected to actually take part in the show “need to have a match with five of the people on there.”

This also explains why there have been numerous love triangles on the show in its history. Unfortunately, it somewhat squashes the romantic notion uttered by many of the contestants that they have found their forever person against the odds. Although, having said that, the casting process must be very long and intense, and the work involved by the team behind-the-scenes to narrow down the thousands of applicants, then conduct the questionnaires and analyse participant’ answers in order to find matches must be very complex and time-consuming, so it really is quite an incredible experiment.