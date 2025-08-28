There were four weddings on Love is Blind UK series 2 - and they were all at the Coos Cathedral in Aboyne, Scotland.

The eagerly anticipated wedding episode of Love is Blind series 2 has aired on Netflix, and fans watched as four couples walked down the aisle.

Viewers noticed that all the couples had their wedding days at the same venue - Coos Cathedral in the Aboyne Castle Estate, Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

The team at the venue have had to keep their involvement in the show a secret for almost a year, as we know Love is Blind is filmed around a year in advance, but now the wedding episode has aired they have been able to give more details.

All the couples, along with their chosen wedding guests, travelled up to Aboyne in September last year for their wedding day. They were joined by more than 100 crew members for 10 days of preparations and filming.

Four weddings were then filmed back-to-back, each with a different theme and style. “Every wedding was different,” Hayley O’Sullivan from the cathedral told The Press and Journal. “After each wedding, everything had to be taken down and then the space was restyled. They made it feel like different locations.”

She added: “Everyone involved has been so excited about this for a year, but we couldn’t tell anyone. Now we can shout it from the rooftops.”

Prior to the ceremonies, the couples were separated and got ready for their big days in two nearby Deeside locations. The brides got ready at Lys-Na-Greyne in the village, while the grooms prepared at the Glen Tanar Estate.

“All of the guests – each wedding had about 30 – were put up in local hotels as well,” Hayley added. She went on: “It was an amazing experience for us. We’ve never experienced anything like it – we had the most fun.

“The show is not rehearsed or scripted, the cameras are on shoulders ready to capture all the drama. It was quite dramatic to see it all live – and now its surreal watching it on TV. We want everyone to know about Coos’ and hopefully we’ll get a positive response from the show.”

If you’re a bride or a husband-to-be and like what you saw of the venue on Love is Blind, the good news is you can get married there too.

The Coos' Cathedral has partnered with 3 Tiers Creative to offer their wedding package, which includes exclusive use of Coo and gardens, a wedding co-ordinator, various tables and seating and decorative lighting.

Pricing isn’t available on the website, so if you’re curious to know how much it’ll cost to have your special day at the Love is Blind UK wedding venue you’ll have to enquire. You can do do that by visiting the official Coos Cathedral website.

If you want to find out what happened next for all the couples after their Coos Cathedral wedding days, you can watch The Love is Blind series 2 reunion. It airs on Netflix this Sunday (August 31) at 9pm.