The Love is Blind series 2 reunion is just days away and Netflix has teased there will be plenty more drama to come.

We’ve just about recovered from the twists and turns of the Love is Blind UK series 2 weddings - but now Netflix has dropped a teaser for the upcoming reunion show and, well, it’s safe to say the drama is far from over.

The trailer, which has been posted on the official Love is Blind Netflix account earlier today (Friday August 29), started with hosts Emma and Matt Willis sharing that there was “unfinished business” to be resolved at the reunion. They then confirmed that all of the married couples, Ashleigh and Billy, Megan and Kieran and Sarover and Kal will attend, along with the one couple who didn’t tie the knot, Jed and Bardha, and the engaged couple who didn’t quite make it to their wedding day, Katisha and Javen.

They’ll also be joined by various pod sqaud members who were integral to their journeys including Demola who was in a love triangle with Katisha and Javen and Sophie who was in a love triangle with Kieran and Megan . . . and then went on to spend time with Javen in a photo booth.

The trailer suggests that Bardha and Jed - who are sitting on separate sofas - may have not been able to make things work between them after she said they needed more time together before she agreed to marry him on their wedding day. Of course, the trailer doesn’t give full context, but Bardha says “his ex-girlfriend was in the room. You didn’t even tell me which was so muggy.” Later in the trailer, Bardha says ‘I wish you all the best far away from me,” but it’s not clear who she’s directing her comment to of course.

Elsewhere in the trailer, it looks like what happened between Javen and Sophie in that photo booth - and crucially whether or not it had a curtain - will finally be revealed as Emma reveals that they have an image of said booth. Matt is also seen asking the pair straight if they were flirting with each other, which they both deny, but Katisha obviously has another opinion as she confronts Sophie.

A trailer has been released for the Love is Blind UK series 2 reunion, hosted by Matt and Emma Willis. | Netflix

Then, it appears that the reunion decends into chaos and an argument erupts between Javen, Katisha, Sophie, Megan and Kieran - because it was Megan who told Katisha about Javen’s flirty behaviour and led her to break off her engagement and leave the experiment - leading Emma to have to break up a row.

There is also suggestion that Ashleigh and Billy’s relationship could have hit the rocks as they also appear to be sitting on separate sofas and there’s also a shot of Ashleigh looking stony faced while he says “I’m going to take a chance on love every single time”. Perhaps Bily is heading for his second divorce, although he is also seen saying “that is something we were able to iron out” - presumably either referring to his concerns about Ashleigh’s job as a cabin crew manager or their two different approaches to eating habits - so perhaps not.

Finally, when we thought there couldn’t be any more drama, Emma asks someone - though of course it’s not clear who - “did you see the end coming?” This is followed by Kieran saying “I needed to put my cards on the table and I did that”, hinting that there may be trouble in the fairytale for Kieran and Megan - though they are definitely sitting together. Sarover is also heard saying “they had been together not a week before” as the audience gasps, but once more it’s not known who are what exactly she’s talking about - but once more she is sitting with Kal.

Finally, Emma cries as she says “you got me you two did” - but again who she’s talking about is a mystery. Throughout the trailer, some familiar faces from the first series are also seen in the crowd including Freddie and Demi, along with married couples Jasmine and Bobby and Nicole and Benaiah.

We’ll have to wait for the reunion episode to air, of course, to see all the drama unfold. You can watch it at 9pm UK time on Sunday (August 31).