Sarover and Kal were only married for three months after their Love is Blind wedding - but she actually almost got engaged to someone else in the pods.

We all know that Love is Blind, like all reality shows, is edited. But, viewers have still been shocked to learn that there was a whole love triangle in the latest UK series that was completely cut from the show.

It came to light a few days ago when Kal spoke out on a podcast and revealed that his now ex-wife Sarover almost got engaged to another man in the pods - but said he wouldn’t say who it was out of respect.

Well, that man has identified himself, as well as explaining what happened between him and Sarover. Love Is Blind UK cast member Ross has posted a TikTok video where he has said that he, Sarover and Kal were actually in a “love triangle”.

He uploaded a four minute video in which he said he had strong feelings for Sarover, and had even written her a letter “pouring his heart out” and expressing his deep feelings for her - but then she told him she didn’t want to continue their connection.

He began the video by saying: “I thought I’d come on here and just say a quick story of my journey. Kal’s recently come out and said another guy was going to propose to Sarover and that guy was me.

Love is Blind UK series 2 star Sarover. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

“Basically how it happened was in my head me and Sarover were each other’s first choice, that’s what I was led to believe.”

He went on to say that he was sure the pair would be heading to the altar because of what Sarover had said to him. “We had a date two days before the engagement day where she used the words ‘I just want to reassure you that me and you are good and if today was the day then we would be safe’, “he said.

“So, in my head I’m thinking, I’ve found my person here, we’re going to go onto the next stage and actually start our journey together. But, we all know what happened.

Explaining how the relationship he thought was solid crumbled, he said: “I then went in the next day, stayed up all night, couldn’t sleep, wrote her a nice letter and got into the date, bubbling. I was brimming with confidence and felt super happy.

Love is Blind UK series 2 couple Kal and Sarover on their wedding day. Photo by Netflix | Netflix

“And then I said, ‘hi how are you?’ And her energy was just completely off, and from that I could just tell. So, how the date played out. I told her that ‘there’s a letter in there, just don’t read it,’ because it was just me pouring my heart out basically.

“So she was saying ‘that’s fine, I understand that, but I’ve got something to read to you.’ So she said read me her letter which was amazing, and then the last point was saying that logistically we wouldn’t work, which blew my mind because we live quite close to each other. From my point of view I couldn’t understand that.”

Ross said, however, that the producers insisted that Sarover still read his letter out loud which “broke him”. He alleged: “The the producers actually came over the mics and asked Sarover to read out my letter out loud, and that broke me. I left an hour after that, I walked back and shook Kal’s hand and said congratulations and was on a plane three hours later.”

A Love is Blind representative has not responded to the claims Ross made. Sarover has also not spoken out publicly about her connection with Ross.

Ross then explained what happened after he left the pods, saying he returned for the Love Is Blind UK mixer where all members of the cast meet with members of the pod squad. This was seen in the show, but Ross’ attendance was not included in the edit.

“Then the next time I met both of them was at the mixer, it was a bit difficult seeing her because we’d had such a good connection and at the end of it I was ready to ask the woman to marry me,” he said.

“So it was a bit awkward mine and hers interactions, and was weird seeing her with Kal. But me and him had a good chat, I told him mt views, he told my his views and there was no bad blood.”

He ended his video to explain where he and Sarover stand today and also what he thinks of Kal: “Me and Sarover had a good chat, it was a bit awkward, and there was a load of drama going on around us. We haven’t really spoken since the show, there’s not much to talk about.

Love is Blind UK series 2 star Ross. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

“I’m gutted for both of them it didn’t work out, obviously she’s an amazing girl and he’s an amazing guy and I genuinely am gutted for them both.”

Kal commented on the video and said: “Respect for keeping it respectful and it highlights we don’t see most of what happens.” Ross ‘loved’ the comment.

Fans also had questions which Ross was happy to answer. One questioned: “Do you think that the producers pointed them more towards each other?” He reality star replied: “Nope I don’t think that was the case at all. It’s so intense in the pods and you have to go with what you want in the end.”

Another person asked if Ross was willing to see if his connection with Sarover could be revived, considering her marriage to Kal hasn’t worked out. But, Ross was clear in his reply. He wrote: “Our chance was in the pods if it was going to work it would have worked there.”

Many fans also expressed their frustration that the love triangle was not shown at all. It is not the first time that a love connection has been cut from the show. In season 8 of the US version, it was revealed after the show aired that a love square between Monica, Sara, Ben and Joey was not shown.

Also in the US version, several couples got engaged during the process but their journeys were not shown in the final edit. Plus, in every series, various members of the pod squad are seen in shots of the living quarters but their dates are not shown.