Love is Blind season 9 airs tomorrow (Wednesday October 1) but Netflix has already given a preview in which a cast member reveals a heartbreaking health battle.

It’s a matter of hours until we’re introduced to the Denver singles who are hoping to find their future husband and wife on Love is Blind season 9. The show will be released early tomorrow morning (Wednesday October 1). . . and just what time depends on where in the world you are watching from . . . but Netflix has already given fans a sneak preview by introducing us to one of the contestants.

Netflix shared a clip on the official Love is Blind Instagram account - and it’s emotional one. In it, one of the women speaks to her fellow female stars and hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey about a health battle with means the experiment is particularly poignant for her.

28-year-old Madison Maidenberg reveals that she signed up to take part in the show - in which people only date in pods where they cannot see each other but only hear each other - because she may actually lose her eyesight in the future.

“I have a blinding eye condition, and there’s a good chance that I’m gonna go blind,” she says in the clip. “This experiment is so much more to me because it simulates what my life could be like when I do lose my vision.”

Her voice then broke a little as the Lacheys and her castmates looked on, also visibly emotional. She continued: “I know what I need in a partner with my diagnosis so it’s so important that I find that correct person, and that somebody is so empathetic and understanding.” She did not give any more information about exactly what her condition is, but it be that she gives more information throughout the show.

Love is Blind season 9 contestant Madison. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Madison, who is a UX/UI designer and said the “key to her heart is good banter and big arms”, has already received lots of support from fans in the comments. “Protect her at all costs,” one person wrote alongside a love heart emoji. A second said: “Listen! If someone breaks her heart! We are riding at dawn!” A third person penned: “Looking forward to this season. She will be great to watch,” also with a love heart. Madison has replied and has said: “Thank you all for the kind words and support. I’m so honored and thankful for this opportunity and for you all to see my journey.”

Netflix has already released a trailer for season 9 that is so dramatic I have predicted that this could be the first ever season in the show’s history where nobody gets married, but we’ll have to wait and see if my thoughts turn out to be correct or not.

In the meantime, you can check out all you need to know about LIB season 9 including the air precise time, episode release schedule, trailer, filming location and cast.