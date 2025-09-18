Love is Blind weddings look incredible - but how are they organised so fast, who makes all the decisions and, crucially, who pays for them?

Taking part in the Love is Blind experiment is potentially a fast-track process to love but also a husband or wife.

Show producer Chris Coelen has previously explained how the entire season is filmed in 38 days. Participants spend 10 days to find their future husband or wife in the pods, and if they do they’ll then have a further 28 days to decide if they are going to get married before their wedding day actually arrives.

So, any couples who do say ‘I do’ have known their partner little more than a month before deciding to commit to a life together. It’s incredible, therefore, that several couples are still living in wedding bliss after getting legally wed on the show. But it’s also sadly not surprising that several couples have also got divorced after tying the knot quite so soon after meeting.

What hasn’t been talked about a lot, however, is how the weddings come to be in the first place. These big days normally take months if not years to plan, so how can they be pulled together in just a matter of days. In part, that is likely due to the magic of television and having a big production crew who can work on it.

Following the airing of the second series of Love is Blind UK earlier this year, which showed the couples all get married in the same venue but with different themes for each, it was revealed that more than 100 crew members worked over 10 days to prepare and film the weddings.

Love is Blind UK series 2 couple Megan and Kieran on their wedding day. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

But, the brides and grooms do have plenty of input - although they are subject to some restrictions. The newest couple to join the successful Love is Blind couples list, LIB UK series 2 stars Megan and Kieran have been revealing some of the secrets of a TV wedding.

The pair were speaking to Paul C. Brunson, who dating show fans will know from his role as a relationship expert in both Married at First Sight UK and Celebs Go Dating, on his podcast Need to Talk earlier this week.

When asked if there was anything that surprised them about the time between them leaving the pods and getting married, Kieran said he was shocked to find out how quickly choices had to be made for their upcoming wedding.

“It was quite early on, after Cyprus (where all the engaged couples headed on a retreat post-pods), we had just moved in together in Manchester, we were just getting used to living together - although that was pretty easy - and you just get thrown like ‘guys because of how long you need to give notice to have a legal wedding you need to sign some stuff now, you need to start picking things for the wedding like flowers’ . . . before we know if we’re actually going to get married.”

Love is Blind UK series 2 couple Megan and Kieran. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

The pair admitted that this was overwhelming. Megan also revealed that the pair had an off-screen agreement that if they decided they weren’t quite ready to get married they would leave the experiment together before their wedding day.

She added that neither wanted to put each other in the position of walking down the aisle - at Coos Cathedral in Aboyne, Scotland where all of the LIB UK series 2 couples had their wedding ceremonies - wondering they other person was going to say no or yes.

Kieran went on: “It comes back to what the producers would want you to do and what actually you have to do. You have no obligation to go to the aisle.” He added that he would have never let Megan put on a wedding dress if he wasn’t going to say yes to her as this would have been “traumatic” for her.

Megan further explained the logistics of getting all of their loved ones to their wedding venue - which, presumably, as all of the weddings were in the same place, was chosen by show producers.

“Our family members were actually flying to Aberdeen. It’s not even round the corner. They’re taking the day off work [and] some of them are paying themselves to go up there.”

The couple, who are both from London, also revealed that due to the last minute nature of the show, some of their friends and family had to return to work the day after - and even had to catch 6am flights to return back to the the capital city.

It’s not surprising to learn that attendees had to pay for their own flights. The show only pays for part of the weddings, and brides and grooms have to pay for the rest themselves. "Of course production supplies some of the basics, but because these are their real weddings, it's up to them as to how to spend their money," Coelen previously told Bustle.

Colleen Reed, who married Matt Bolton in the series three US finale, also previously admitted spending an estimated $4,000 (around £3,000) on hair, makeup and clothes whilst on the show.

They were each only allowed to invite 20 of their loved ones to their big day, and for that reason they told Paul they will be having a vow renewal soon so they can invite many more people.

They said it will be a “love party” which involves having a huge celebration with everyone they want, complete with a a vow renewal. Kieran said: “We’re going to renew our vows and do a bigger one in April.” It’s going to be really fun, we’re calling it a love party.”

But, he added that he loved his Netflix wedding day and wouldn’t change it, although it was small and very quickly planned. “If we were to do it again, that’s the amount of people we would have. It was so nice to have it quite intimate. We weren’t going around speaking to people we haven’t spoken to in years. It was all of our closest people.”

Megan agreed with her husband of almost a year and said that “Netflix absolutely smashed it.”

Megan and Kieran are not the only Love is Blind couple who have planned a vow renewal ceremony following their TV ceremony. In May, Love is Blind US season 8 couple Daniel and Taylor renewed their vows, around a year after they met and married on the show. Season one favourites from the US version Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton also said ‘I do’ for a second time five years after they wed in front of TV cameras.