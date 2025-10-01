Love is Blind’s Kacie broke off her engagement with Patrick hours after accepting his propsoal - and what followed was one of the most shocking scenes in the show’s history - but here’s where they stand with each other today.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

* Warning, this article does contain spoilers about Love is Blind season 9 *

Kacie and Patrick were one of six couples to get engaged in Love is Blind season 9. They found a mutual love of sports and travel on their first date and built a foundation from there. The two continued to have flirtatious banter, and each shared that they had an interest in experiencing other cultures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patrick then nervously told his then potential future wife that he was Asian American. She responded well and told him that didn’t change things for her, and also reassured him that her family would be accepting. That gave Patrick what he needed, and after a little more time getting to know each other, Patrick delivered one of the sweetest, most heartfelt propsoal speeches in LIB history.

But then what followed were some of the most heartbreaking - and downright confusing scenes in the five years that the show has been on air - when Kacie had a change of heart and broke off their engagement hours later. But she also gave Patrick some very messy and mixed messages; one minute she was kissing him and telling him she loved him, but the next she couldn’t give him a straight answer when he asked if she wanted to continue to date him back in the real world.

She also told him she didn’t want to let him go, and leaped in to his arms for multiple cuddles while wrapping his legs around his waist, but was then shown to be telling producers “I just unfortunately don’t think my attraction to him is going to grow that much.” Patrick, however, told producers he felt reassured by the exchange he had had with her because she had told him she still loved him - more than once - and so he felt confident they would see each other again soon and just “take it slow”.

But, did they ever actually date back in their hometown of Denver? And where do the couple stand with each other today? They’ve spoken to Tudum to reveal all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Love is Blind season 9 couple Kacie and Patrick during the hotel conversation in which she broke off their engagement and brought their time on the Netflix show to an end. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Kacie told the publication that she instantly knew she would be with Patrick. “I gravitated towards him because he did seem so full of life and well-rounded. [He] wanted to take care of me and see the world with me and do activities. I'm very go, go, go, and he seemed down,” she said.

The almost TV bride also insisted that Patrick’s ethnicity really didn’t have anything to do with her decision to end their engagement, though she said in the show that she knew that was how it appeared. “Race is obviously a hot topic. I just wanted to make sure he felt comfortable and [understood] that it was not going to be a problem in my world at all. I was falling in love with that part of him too,” she said.

But, she went on to admit that once they had left the pods, her then husband-to-be felt like a “stranger” to her. “If we had any shot of it actually working out, I needed to do it off camera and wanted to date him slowly at our pace at home in Denver,” she added. “It was hard. I remember being very emotional about it, and I felt bad.”

Love is Blind season 9 couple Kacie and Patrick. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

When he met her in the women’s hotel lobby and the conversation between then unfolded, Patrick said he had the “ultimate trust” in Kacie. “At this point, I don’t really have anyone else there, it’s just me and her in our own world . . . She told me that she wanted to go back home and try it out there,” he said, adding that he knew he couldn’t talk her into staying in the experiment so he chose to trust her outside of it. He added that he didn’t think Kacie wanted to break-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kacie does maintain that the conversation wasn’t a break-up. “I really wanted to talk to him more, pursue going on dates, and get to know each other on a more physical level to see if this was really real,” she said.

She went on to say that the concept of the experiment became too much for her and left her thoughts and feelings all over the place. “I'll never be able to explain the feeling of, you think you're really in love with this person, and then you meet them, and you're like ‘oh wow, I actually don't know this person.’ I did crash out a little,” she said.

Patrick admitted that their hotel conversation worried him, especially because it happened so quickly after they first saw each other at their reveal. He said as a result his guard went up as he was “still trying to process the emotions of the reveal” at the same time. “I felt like it went good, and I'm going to sleep that night thinking we’re going to Mexico, and for her to say she wanted to go back home, that definitely raised an initial red flag. I was trying to hide a lot of the emotions,” he confessed.

Given Kacie’s on-camera admission to prodcuers that she couldn’t see herself being any more attracted to Patrick, it does seem to suggest that her choice to end the process was based purely on his appearance. But she insists that’s not the case. “He’s a handsome guy. It was more about him being a stranger in my arms than it was what he looks like.” . . . But, she did look to really enjoy being in his arms, even after that odd hotel conversation . . .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyway, it certainly doesn’t appear that the couple ever did meet up or date in Denver. But, Patrick said the experience was still positive for him - and it seems there’s no hard feelings towards Kacie. “It definitely cleaned up a lot of insecurities,” he said. “I wouldn’t have [done that] without Kacie. Going through the reveal really helped me break free from everything that I've been dealing with for many, many years.”

Kacie said sher doesn’t have any regrets either, but admitted he still wonders what would have happened if she had stuck around and gone on honeymoon to Baja, Mexico, with Patrick and the other couples. “I’m very happy I accepted the proposal,” she explained. “I just felt like I had to stay true to exactly how I was feeling at the time. I never lied to Patrick about how I was feeling. I am proud of myself for being very honest, not going somewhere and acting some way just to basically remain on a TV show.”

A preview of what’s to come in future episodes shows that Patrick reunites with Anna at the pod squad party and tells her he was her number one and he would have proposed to her, if she had stayed. So, this does seem like even further proof that his relationship with Kacie doesn’t progress any further.

The pair have not commented about what happened between them on Love is Blind, of their current relationship status, on their respective Instagram pages, (at least not at the time of writing, at around 1pm UK time on Wednesday October 1), but they do follow each other on Instagram so it would appear that they are on good terms.

* Watch the first six episodes of Love Is Blind season 9 now on Netflix.