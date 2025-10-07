Love is Blind’s Kacie and Patrick have spoken out for the first time about what happened between them for the first time - and it’s messy.

For those who need a recap, Patrick proposed to Kacie after they formed a connection in the pods.

Their reveal seemed to go well, and the two declared their love for one another and were very affectionate, but she ended their engagement just a few hours later in the most awkward scenes in the show’s history.

While she was recorded telling producers she didn’t see the attraction between them growing and so she wanted to leave the experiment and end her relationship, she couldn’t quite seem to give Patrick the same clarity when they met face-to-face. Instead, she burst in to tears, told him she loved him, stroked his face and jumped in to his arms and wrapped her legs around his waist.

When he asked her if she wanted to break up she said “yeah, no” - and then told him that she loved him, she just couldn’t continue with the TV show. Patrick therefore thought the two would date once they were back in Denver - which is understandable, given Kacie’s repeated reassurance that she loved him and her over-the-top physical gestures.

But, Kacie had revealed to producers that she didn’t want to continue the relationship - so viewers knew the union was doomed, even if Patrick didn’t in that moment.

Love is Blind stars Kacie and Patrick got engaged on the show, but she broke it off shortly afterwards. They have now spoken out for the first time since the show aired on The Viall Files podcast. Photos by Netflix. | Netflix

After the scenes aired, in episodes which aired last Wednesday (October 1) on Netflix, Kacie has been on the receiving end of backlash from viewers. She’s even posted screenshots of her direct messages to her Instagram Stories showing that she has received multiple death threats.

Patrick, on the other hand, has been getting lots of supportive messages. Writing in a statement on his Instagram, he’s thanked fans for their kind words towards him, but has said he does not condone hate and asked people to “take it easy” on Kacie.

Now, the pair have spoken out for the first time since the show aired. They have appeared on an episode of the Viall Files podcast, hosted by Nick Viall and his wife Natalie Joy.

The full podcast is expected to drop later today (Tuesday October 7), but for now a teaser has been posted to the Viall Files podcast Instagram page - and it promises that the episode will be “explosive”. It begins with Nick asking “how is your heart?” and Kacie can be heard saying “oh god”.

It then cuts to a montage of soundbites that the pair said during the interview, seemingly sat in their respective homes. Kacie says: “I mean watching it gives me the ick too.” Patrick then says: “She just didn’t handle it the right way.”

Natalie, speaking to Patrick, then comes in. “She told producers that she was not attracted to you, did she tell you at any point that conversation was happening?” Patrick is then shown looking tense, but the clip cuts before he responds.

Nick is then seen asking him “she wouldn’t even give you a face-to-face?”, and he replies “not even a phone call, man.” Kacie then seemingly hits back and says “there’s receipts and that’s actually not how it went down.”

It’s not 100% clear, however, if the pair were interviewed separately or together, as although the edit of the teaser makes it seems as if they were it could be that they provided individual interviews and had statements from the other party put to them by Nick and Natalie.

An exact time hasn’t been given for the release of the full podcast, but as soon as it drops we’ll be listening to we can bring you all the details here.

* Love is Blind season 9 episodes 1 to 6 are available to watch now on Netflix. More episodes are released this Wednesday (October 8).