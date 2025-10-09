Love is Blind looks ever more likely to be set for a shocking show first during season 9.

* Warning, this article contains spoilers for season 9 of Love is Blind *

The current season of Netflix dating show, airing now on Netflix, has been full of more twists and turns than ever before.

More contestants have been torn between even more potential suitors, and there’s also been love triangle/square crossover - Megan W couldn’t decide between eventual fiancé Jordan, Mike and Blake for a while, while Patrick was in considering connections with Anna and Kacie, while Anna herself was actually split between Patrick and Blake. Awkard.

Then there was Nick’s controversial LGBTQ comments, not to mention him telling both Kait and Annie he loved them and would fight for them before eventually choosing to propose to Annie. Plus, there was Edmond’s upset when Kalybriah told him she wanted to wait until after marriage to have sex with him, and also Ali’s expectation that fiancé Anton should have spent $10,000 on her enagagement ring. . . and we’ve still got several more episodes from the season left to drop on Netflix.

The trailer for the season, which was released prior to the premire last week (on Wednesday October 1), showed that there would be lots of drama, tears and arguments, but I’m not sure any fan could have predicted all of this.

As a result of the trailer, I also predicted that season 9 would be the first time in the show’s history that none of the couples actually said ‘I do’ at the altar - and it seems I could have been correct.

Fans have been looking for marriage licences for any of the contestants from the season, as their full names are in the public domain and marriage certificates are a matter of public record. And from what they have found - or not found - it doesn’t look good for any of the pairings.

Nobody has been able to find a marriage certificate for any of the five engaged couples in this season. Sometimes, the certificate can be harder to find - perhaps on account of a missing middle name or different family name, but most of the time fans have been able to accurately find out the ending of the show using this method.

During season 8, for example, which was broadcast earlier this year, viewers were able to find the marriage certificate for Taylor Haag and Daniel Hastings weeks before their wedding scenes aired on the show.

Fans won’t exactly be upset though if it is true that nobody says ‘I do’ this season as they have been making their feelings on series 9 very clear online. “I can honest to God say I am not rooting for any of these couples. Horrible season,” one person wrote. “Worst season ever. Zero chemistry or compatibility. Everyone’s just on for the fame,” another person said.

* Watch Love is Blind season 9 episodes 1 to 9 now on Netlfix. Further episodes are coming next Wednesday (October 15).