Love is Blind’s Anna has given her ‘only’ comment on her time on the show on her Instagram page.

Posting a lengthy statement to her Stories, Anna explained her choice to leave the show during the pods stage despite forming a strong connection with Patrick - and she’s also confirmed how things stand between them now.

Anna previously spoke to Tudum to explain her choice to exit, explaining that the process began to feel overwhelming, especially when she began thinking about the fact the conversations she was having were being filmed and could be broadcast to millions on Netflix in the show (if they made the final edit).

She also said she was aware that her parents were worrying about her, and they didn’t fully understand why she was away for weeks and couldn’t have her phone. So, she decided to return home and end her time on the show - but she didn’t tell Patrick. He went in to a pod expecting to meet her for a date, only to find her pod was empty and he’d been stood up.

But now Anna’s been sent “hundreds” of direct messages and comments, she’s decided to speak out - and she’s asked people to leave the past in the past and respect the fact that she chose to leave because she no longer wanted to be involved with the show.

Love is Blind's Anna has issued an Instagram statement after receiving "hundreds" of daily comments and messages about her time on the show, and her decision to leave. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Her full Instagram statement reads: “This will probably be last and only post about LIB With all of the online attention, daily DMs, hundreds of comments I have to delete daily... this isn’t the attention I wanted by agreeing to participate in the experiment. I tried it, ultimately it didn’t work out for me and that’s okay.

“The only thing I cared about was hurting Patrick with how exited the show and I deeply regretted that. Since then him and I have built a friendship that means a lot to me. And that’s all that matters.

“Although I’m grateful for this experience this was filmed almost 2 years ago and when I left I wanted that chapter to come to a close. Please respect that and give me and my friends and family the privacy we deserve. Much love and remember that we are real people and to be kind. Thank you for reading.”

Since posting the statement, Anna has made her Instagram profile private so that only followers she chooses can access her content and send her messages and content.

Patrick has previously posted a statement on his Instagram page thanking fans for their supportive comments, but asking them to “take it easy” on Anna.

* Love is Blind season 9 episodes 1 to 9 are available to watch now on Netflix. More episodes are released next Wednesday (October 15).