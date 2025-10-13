Love is Blind season 9 star Madison Maidenberg has claimed learning of her fiancé Joe Ferrucci’s comments about her body led to her developing an eating disorder.

Madison and Joe fell in love sight unseen in the pods, but once they met in person their romance faced some big challenges.

One of those was that Joe said he was struggling to connect the emotional connection he had made behind a wall to the woman who was standing in front of him. He told producers, however, that he doesn’t usually date women with a “larger physique”.

Madison, who had previously opened up to her fiancé and her fellow female contestants that she has a health condition which may mean she does go blind in the future, has now opened up about the impact that Joe’s words had on her.

Speaking to Nick Viall on an episode of The Viall Files podcast, the 28-year-old said Joe told her off-camera that she was not his usual type. “He did mention to me that he usually dates — he said it to me as ‘more petite women.’ You know, when we date, typically our partners are attracted to us and we’re attracted to our partners,” she said.

She went on to say that she “internalised” Joe’s comments a lot. She went on: “I don’t know what his intention was. I think it was kind of an inside thought that was said out loud, but his words did really carry weight. Honestly, from that comment, I kind of developed an eating disorder moving forward.”

Love is Blind star Madison claims she "developed an eating disorder" after her fiancé Joe made comments about her body. Photo by Instagram/@madisonvm. | Instagram/@madisonvm

She said, however, that since hearing those comments from Joe during the filming of the show, which actually took place early last year, she has healed herself.

She said: “I’m healthy now, but it was something that I had never experienced before. I’ve always been very self-assured, very confident in my body. I think there’s insecurities like everybody, but with this experiment already being so emotionally heightened, [hearing his comments] really threw me into an insecure space.”

She also said that watching what happened between her and Joe on her TV now the series has aired has been “disheartening”.

“It was really hurtful,” she said. “Again, [it was] inside thoughts being said out loud that didn’t need to be said, and it made me really sad that instead of this being about our connection, it became about my appearance. It opened the door for the rest of the world to comment further than they already will [because of] what comes with scrutiny of being on a show like this.”

Madison also said she was surprised to hear Joe’s opinions on her figure because she “didn’t fall in love with a monster” on the show. She added that the pair did have a “really deep connection”.

The reality TV star went on to say that the experience was still positive for her overall. “I learned a better way to lean into me and not allow other people’s words to influence me or debit me from my character. I really just learned to love myself. I found love in the pods in more ways than I could have expected, and one of [them] being falling in love with myself again.”

Joe has not publicly spoken out about the comments he made or Madison’s claims.

* Love is Blind season 9 episodes 1 to 9 are available to watch on Netflix now. New episodes will be released this Wednesday (October 15).