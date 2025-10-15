Two Love is Blind season 9 couples decided to call it quits before getting to the altar.

The latest two episodes of Love is Blind dropped on Netflix a few hours ago, and while there’s been less content for fans to consume when compared to previous drops there’s certainly no shortage of drama.

In fact, these episodes, which are the last ones prior to the all-important wedding episode, have some of the most tense and climatic scenes in the whole season so far.

I really didn’t think it could get any more shocking than the way Kacie dumped Patrick hours after he proposed, but apparently I was wrong. (Though one thing I don’t think I’m wrong about is my early prediction that nobody will get married, though I’ll have to wait another week to find that out for sure as the wedding episode airs ext week, Wednesday October 22).

That’s because not one, but two, couples split in the final days in the run up to their weddings. Annie and Nick and Madison and Joe both decided not to go to the altar.

Annie and Nick’s relationship broke down in particularly emotional scenes. Their relationship had been tested in two big ways; first when she questioned if their feelings for each other were the same and secondly when she found out that, along with her, he’d also told Kait he loved her in the pods.

These two things combined ended up being the final nail in their coffin. Annie became filled with even more doubts about how serious Nick was about their relationship, and again, he got frustrated as he felt she didn’t recognise how hard he’d been trying to show up for her.

This confrontation was a “breaking point” for Nick, and the morning after their row he told Annie he no longer wanted to move forward toward their wedding. She begged him to continue the experiment and keep trying. After a lot of back and forth, he said firmly: “The reason that I am not willing to marry you is because I am unhappy.” With that, they packed up their apartment and ended their relationship.

Madison and Nick had many arguments during their time together. Like Annie, she also worried that her feelings for her fiancé were stronger than his for her. This wasn’t unfounded as Joe admitted that his fiancée wasn’t his usual type. During one particularly intense row Madison even removed her engagement ring.

They kept making up, however, and on the day of the wedding dress and suit fittings Madison excitedly told her mum, sister, and the other brides that she could see herself and Joe saying yes at the end of the aisle.

Joe did not feel the same, however, and while trying on wedding suits he had a breakdown. He was so freaked out about soon tying the knot that he was unable to even tie his tie and ended up fleeing the fitting.

After that, Joe told Madison she’s not his “person” - but said he still has love for her. When she grilled him about what was missing from their relationship or why he thought they weren’t the right fit, he couldn’t give her an answer.

Madison was left heartbroken, but thanked him for being part of her journey in the experiment. Relieved to have had the conversation, Joe packed up and moved out.

So, that left three couples heading to the altar; Ali and Anton, Kalybriah and Edmond, and Megan and Jordan. We’ll find out if any of them say I do next Wednesday.

* Love is Blind season 9 episodes 1 to 11 are available to watch on Netflix now.