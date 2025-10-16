Love is Blind’s Annie has had her say on the show, and she’s claimed she doesn’t mind that her ex-fiancé Nick told another girl Kait he loved her before they got engaged - but she has thrown some major shade at him.

Speaking on an episode of The Viall Files to hosts Nick Viall and his wife Natalie Joy, Annie said it had been “terrible” watching her scenes back in season 9. “It’s like exposure therapy or watching yourself go through the craziest emotions over and over, she went on.

Annie, of course, had her heart broken when fiancé Nick decided to end their relationship prior to their wedding day. She added that watching both of her break-ups (with Nick in the real world and also Brenden in the pods) was like “going through them again.”

Going on to discuss her edit in the show, the almost TV bride said she felt she’d been made to look like a “crazy caged animal”. She said she felt “the whole show” didn’t accurately represent who she is.

Discussing the moment where her and Nick had their first issue, during the couple’s retreat in Mexico, where she was in bed questioning his feelings for her and ended up crying and telling him “I don’t need you, but I want you”, she explained that she was exhausted and accused the producers of “poking the bear”.

“Unfortunatley, by the time we got to Mexico we were so exhausted and there’s the scene of me just laying in bed having a full crash out. . . . I went to bed thinking that we were done and then the camera crew came in and were like ‘hey, we’re actually going to film some more’ and I was like ‘oh my god, I’m so tired’.

Love is Blind season 9 couple Annie and Nick. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

She went on to say that she felt forced to fill the silence as the crew were filming. “The cameras are on you . . . and they’re poking the bear, ‘say something, say something’ . . . And it finally just came out as ‘god, I don’t need you, I want you here’. I feel like that just continued in every episode, with me just looking like a crazy caged animal.”

Speaking about her former fiancé, she said that Nick is “misunderstood”. She went on to say that she thinks he means the best but he sometimes doesn’t read the room right. “He’s not always super genuine, I don’t know that he knows how to present that. It’s almost like he’s always kinda hiding behind something,” she added, throwing some shade on him.

When asked how she felt watching back Nick’s time with Kait in the pods, Annie admitted she had a “hard time”. She went on to say that of the female pod squad, she didn’t “click well” with Kait so she was confused the man who would go on to propose to her had such a connection with someone she didn’t bond with.

But, she inisted that she was okay with the fact he’d told both of them he loved them prior to popping the question to her. “I’m probably a little bit more forgiving because I did have a connection with Brenden at the same time that was very intense,” she explained.

“People are so hyper-fixated on that (meaning the viewers) . . . but I don’t think he specifically bothered me in that, but the fact she (Kait) was so hyper-fixated on it did. We were all doing that (dating multiple people and declaring feelings for multiple people), I don’t think that was fair for people to be tearing him apart over that.”

* Love is Blind season 9 episodes 1 to 11 are available to watch now on Netflix. Episode 12, the wedding episode, airs next Wednesday (October 22).