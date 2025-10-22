Are Ali and Anton, Madison and Joe, Kalybriah and Edmond, Annie and Nick or Megan and Jordan still together?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the most dramatic season of Love is Blind yet, six couples got engaged, five entered in to the ‘real life’ part of the experiment, three then split up before their wedding day and two made it to the altar . . . but when it came down to it, nobody actually said ‘I do, which was a first in the show’s five year history.

Below is a recap of all of the highs and lows of this season’s relationships, from their very first dates to their wedding days. And, don’t forget, the Denver pod squad will unpack this season’s twists, turns, love triangles at a reunion which will air next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, after those explosive weddings days, is anyone actually still together now? Here’s what we know so far.

Ali and Anton

Love is Blind season 9 couple Ali and Anton. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Ali and Anton were the first couple to get engaged in the pods after they bonded over the fact they both had English as a second language and their shared family values.

Once they brought their connection in to the real world, they continued to get on well - though they did hit a few stumbling blocks when it came to their approaches to finances and chores. Their biggest issue, however, came when Ali discovered Anton still liked to visit strip clubs and drank daily - both choices that she didn’t agree with. They still made it down the aisle, however, as they each said their were many things they loved about each other.

Once there, Anton tells his bride, “You’re gorgeous, but the reason that I fell in love with you is because of the connection we have.” Ali, in turn, says that falling in love with him was “easy” and that they know enough to make their decision today. When that time comes, he says “yes,” but she says, “I can’t be your wife. I feel like the person that I fell in love with in the pods isn’t the person I’ve gotten to experience in real life.” Walking away, Ali falls to her knees, and Anton returns to his dressing room to drink out of his golden goblet alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair do still follow each other on Instagram, but it’s highly unlikely that are still together as Anton has thrown shade at some of some of the comments Ali made to him throughout the series with the TikTok videos he has been posting as the episodes aired.

Kalybriah and Edmond

Love is Blind season 9 couple Kalybriah and Edmond. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Kalybriah and Edmond had a sweet connection in the pods, and soon gave each other the sense of peace and security they were each craving. This was put to the test a few times once their relationship transitioned into the real world, particularly when Edmond cried upon learning that he was the only man of the engaged pod squad members who hadn’t slept with his wife-to-be.

This led Kalybriah to have some concerns about how much her fiancé compared them to the other couples. She later worried that her husband-to-be did not support her properly and during one of their last dates before their wedding she accused him of being dismissive of her when they’re off camera but acting like everything is fine when the cameras roll. But, they made up when Edmond apologised, and Kalybriah also acknowledged she needed to work on her patience.

After sharing a hug and a few I love yous, the two exchange vows. Edmond shares that he’s ready to take the next big step, and he’s confident that, together, they can handle whatever the future holds. When it’s her turn, Kalybriah says, “I am so happy that it’s you that I fell in love with. You’ve shaped me, you’ve helped me grow. … You are an amazing man.” In the end, he’s all in, but she, sadly, is not. Kalybriah struggled with her decision, and her doubts are what led her to walk away. “You deserve someone that is 100% at the altar, and I am not 100% right now,” she explains. “My no doesn’t mean that I don’t love you. It doesn’t mean that I don’t accept you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edmond did ask if there could be any hope for them down the road, and she said she’d never write him off - but she later told her mum she’d have been miserable if she had got married. So, although they also still follow each other on Instagram, it doesn’t look likely that these two were able to salvage a relationship.

Megan and Jordan

Love is Blind season 9 couple Megan and Jordan. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Megan and Jordan found that although they may be different in some ways - he was all about plain and simple while she was all about sparkly and shiny - they were the same where it mattered - values, shared experiences and hopes for the future.

Their connection deepened by their ability to laugh together, but also by their discovery that Type 1 diabetes had affected both of their families. For Jordan, his son Luca had the disease and for Megan it was her late dad.

But, in the real world, Megan worried about the short time frame before their wedding and the enormity of becoming a stepmum, while Jordan had concerns that he may not be able to offer the expensive lifestyle Megan was used to. These concerns continue to cause issues and doubt for the couple.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before the day they’re set to say “I do,” Megan tells Jordan that she thinks they’re too different. She wants to share adventures with her partner, but he has a lot of competing responsibilities and is content with a much simpler life. She apologizes for not showing more compassion and says, “I love you so much, but it doesn’t feel right.”

After she breaks things off, Jordan shares that he doesn’t think they’re different at all, but the real issue is that Megan has enough money to never have to work again, and he does not. He also says he regrets introducing her to his son. Megan admits that she didn’t fully understand the concessions that have to be made when you’re a parent, and she tearfully wonders if she’s even cut out to be a mother.

Once again, the pair still follow each other on Instagram - but it does appear likely that all the cast are doing this at the moment to try to avoid spoilers. The US Sun are reporting that despite Megan’s concerns at the end of the season - which was actually filmed over a year ago - she has actually since become a mum.

Madison and Joe

Love is Blind season 9 couple Madison and Joe. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Madison and Joe built a bond based on fun in the pods. But, their relationship appeared to be anything but after they met in real life. They hit multiple issues and after one particularly tense argument about their differing feelings about their upcoming wedding, Madison even removed her engagement ring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, every time they managed to make up. While trying on wedding suits, however, Joe has a breakdown. He’s so freaked out about soon tying the knot that he’s unable to even tie his tie and ends up fleeing the fitting. After that, Joe tells Madison she’s not his “person” but says he still has love for her. When she grills him about what’s missing from their relationship or why he thinks they aren’t the right fit, he can’t provide an answer. Madison is heartbroken, but thanks him for being part of her journey in the experiment. Relieved to have had the conversation, Joe packs up and moves out.

It’s safe to say that the couple are not still together today as Madison has made her feelings towards her ex-fiancé pretty clear in her post-show interviews. In one podcast interview, she even said Joe’s comments about her body led to her developing an eating disorder.

Annie and Nick

Love is Blind season 9 couple Annie and Nick. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Annie and Nick had a complicated love story as they both had other very promising connections in the pods with other people as well as with each other. Annie broke off her connection with Brenden, however, after Nick declared his love for her. Little did she know, however, that he’d also told Kait he loved her - but had decided to break off their relationship when she said she wasn’t religious.

Blissfully unaware, Annie accepted Nick’s proposal and their relationship did blossom. That was until at a full pod squad party Annie learned that she hadn’t been the only woman her fiancé had uttered those three little words to. Again, Annie is filled with doubts about how serious Nick is about their relationship, and again, Nick is frustrated that she doesn’t recognise how hard he’s been trying to show up for her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This confrontation is a “breaking point” for Nick, and the next morning, he tells Annie he no longer wants to move forward toward a wedding. She begs him to continue the experiment and keep trying. After a lot of back and forth, he says plainly, “The reason that I am not willing to marry you is because I am unhappy.” They pack up their apartment and end their relationship.

Annie and Nick also follow each other on Insta, but Nick recently posted on his Instagram Stories to say is counting down the days for the reunion episode to air so that he can say his piece on what happened, alongside a crying face emoji, which would suggest thingsare not well between them.

Love is Blind season 9 episodes 1 to 12 are available to watch on Netflix now.