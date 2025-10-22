This is who gets married on Love is Blind UK season 9 - and who doesn’t.

Love is Blind season 9 has been eventful to say the least.

And that’s just a summary. There hasn’t been one couple in this season who hasn’t had some big problems. But, somehow, three couples have still made it to the end of the experiment, and were therefore headed to the altar and their wedding day. They are Ali and Anton, Kalybriah and Edmond and Megan and Jordan.

This morning, (Wednesday October 22), Netflix aired the all-important wedding episode and we’ve finally seen who says ‘I do’ and who says ‘I don’t’. Keep reading to find out which couples from Love is Blind UK season 9 get married.

Ali and Anton

Love is Blind season 9 couple Ali and Anton. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

In the pods Ali and Anton quickly discovered they have a lot in common; they were both born to parents not from the US and began learning English as a second language at age 8 and they both got their first jobs at McDonald’s. They also had shared family values.

They became the first couple to get engaged, and their connection only deepened after they met in real life for the first time. They both clearly found eac other physically attractive, and the other couples noted how attentive they were with each other.

When the realities of living together set in, they found a few issues with finances and chores - and there was a difference of opinion when it came to strip clubs and how much alcohol it’s acceptable to drink - but on the whole their romance remained strong. The day before their wedding, Anton told his friends that he was going to say ‘yes’ to Ali. When they day came, Ali’s mum said she didn’t like the fact Anton drinks every day, but she said her husband-to-be deserved grace. Her mum later told her daughter she would support her whatever her decision, and even met Anton’s mum and told her how much she liked her son.

When they met at the altar, Anton told Ali the amount of love he had for her was “indescribable” despite the fact they had their ups and downs. Ali equally told him it had been easy to fall in love with him and said she thought they knew what they needed to know about each other to make their choice.

Anton was read his vows first and said ‘I do’. But, when it was Ali’s turn she took the possibly the longest dramatic pause in the show’s history and said “I can’t be your wife”. “I feel like the person that I fell in love with in the pods isn’t the person I’ve gotten to experience in real life. I’m so sorry,” she added.

They both received comfort from their loved ones in the immediate aftermath, with one of Anton’s party calling Ali a “cold hearted f***ing bitch”. Later, Ali said it didn’t feel right when she was standing at the altar and admitted that some of the information she had learned about Anton from her friends had “thrown off” her perspective of him, but did not elaborate further. Anton was confused about what had changed for Ali in real life and said it “f***ing sucks” his bride-to-be had said no.

Kalybriah and Edmond

Love is Blind season 9 couple Kalybriah and Edmond. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Edmond and Kalybriah bonded from their first date in the pods as they shared an vision for the future. When Edmond found out that Kalybriah, or KB as he called her, was a social worker, he shared his experience growing up in the foster care system.

She was moved by his ability to get vulnerable and comforted him as he works through his emotions. Kalybriah also opened up about her own family difficulties and her struggle to forgive her father for not being present in her life. They both felt peace and security with each other, and so Edmond put a ring on it.

Things took a turn in Mexico when Edmond found out that they wre the only couple that had not been physically intimate. He began to tearfully question where they stood and was upset that Kalybriah has allowed men she’s been much less serious about to explore that side of her while he could not. They make up the next day, but when Edmond later compares their relationship to the others at a pod squad party when he notes how they all speak to one another, KB is left feeling unappreciated.

The issue of Edmond not taking his wife-to-be’s feelings into consideration kept recurring,and during one particularly tense argument Kalybriah told him she could not wait for him to grow up, but they always managed to talk it through.

On their wedding day, Kalybriah said she felt “husband love” for Edmond, while he said he thanked God for bringing him his fiancée and repeatedly spoke of his love for her, adding that she is “the one”. Edmond’s mum could not attend the ceremony due to personal reasons, but Kalybriah’s mum visited her potential future son-in-law and told him she gave the union her blessing.

At the end of the aisle, Edmond told Kalybriah “I’ve been praying for someone like you, really I mean it, I love you, I want you.” He spoke of their future with children and said “I’m ready for it all”. He added that he was “confident” of their connection and had grown as a man because of her.

Kalybriah said Edmond was an “amazing” man and expressed that she “loved the hell” out of him, adding that she had “grown” because of him and he had “shaped” her.

After he was read his vows, he said yes but she could not meet his eyes when it was her turn and said “no, I’m sorry”, bursting in to tears. She then told him she wasn’t 100%, but she did still love him and the decision hadn’t been easy. Edmond also started crying and the pair embraced and shared compliments, while their stunned congregation watched on.

They still walked away from the altar together, where Edmond repeated his love for Kalybriah and asked if they may be able to be together “down the road”. She told him she would never write im off and her feelings for him had been genuine. However, back in her bridal suite, the almost wife admitted to her mum she would have been miserable if she said yes. Edmond said he felt like he’d had his “best chance” at love and he was shocked Kalybriah had said no. “I’m just so hurt” he said before breaking down again.

Megan and Jordan

Love is Blind season 9 couple Megan and Jordan. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

With his simple black T-shirts and her sparkly dresses, Jordan and Megan’s aesthetics didn’t quite match - but they found their personalities complemented one another. Jordan was attracted to her independence and confidence, while she was impressed with his sense of humour and devotion son, Luca.

When Megan then learned that Luca had Type 1 diabetes just like her late father, Megan felt their connection is meant to be. So, when Jordan asked for her hand in marriage she accepted.

Once they moved in together, Megan began to feel ooverwhelmed by all that they still to figure out in the few short weeks before their wedding - such as her meeting Jordan’s son and ultimately becoming his stepmum, but he promised they would navigate the unknowns together.

Megan then began house-hunting for their new forever home - but as she was looking at houses that cost upwards of £1million Jordan worried about becoming a financial burden or holding his bride back from living the luxurious life she wanted. Later, the pair got in to a disagreement about their differing lifestyles and Jordan urged his wife-to-be to really consider what their life together would look like.

However, they then went on their respective bachelor and bachelorette parties. But, it became clear Jordan and Megan wouldn’t have a wedding day when there was only 10 minutes of the episode left after the other two couple’s failed days.

Megan told Jordan she had woken early in the morning an “absolute mess” as she felt like they were two different people, although he said he didn’t see that. Trying to explain she told him “you are very simple, doing the same things every day, eating the same things every day, all that . . . you’re a picky eater, I’m an adventurous eater.” He replied that those things didn’t matter and he thought it was a “weird” example to give.

Megan went on to say that she wanted to continue to have the flexibility in her lifestyle as she had done prior to the experiment and she realised she couldn’t offer that - mainly due his commitments with Luca. He questioned why she had chosen him in the pods as she knew how different their lifestyles were. “I initially leaned in to opposites attract,” she said. “But I still have my reservations”.

She began to cry as she told him “I can’t do this. I love you so much but it just doesn’t feel right”. Jordan then also began to cry as she apologised for not loving him the way he needed to be loved.

Jordan later said he thought if he had enough money to not need to work again, as Megan does, they would be getting married. He added that he regretted introducing her to Luca. On her side, she said she hadn’t truly realised how many changes she would have to make to her life to be with Jordan as a single father, and the experiment had left her wondering if she was cut out to be a mum or even a step mum.

* The end of the wedding episode would normally include footage of the happy couple’s wedding receptions, but as there were now this season the episode instead ended with a montage of highlights from series 9.

Love is Blind season 9 episodes 1 to 12, including the wedding episode, are available to watch on Netflix now.