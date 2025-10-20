We already know exactly what happens on the Love is Blind season 9 wedding days.

Season 9 of Love is Blind has been the most chaotic yet. There’s been more drama in this one season than most of the previous seasons put together.

At the pods stage two contestants, Anna and Blake, decided to leave - leaving their connections Patrick and Megan W, who had both declared them their number ones, heartbroken. Patrick went on to propose to Kacie, but she ended their engagement after mere hours in some super shocking and confusing scenes. Megan W got engaged to Jordan, after being stuck between him and Mike for a while.

At the couple’s retreat in Mexico, Madison and Joe got in to a huge argument after he drank too much at a couple’s party. Once back home in Denver, they kept having even more rows - and at one point she even took her engagement ring. They seemed to be working through things, but at the suit fitting Joe had a breakdown and fled. He later broke up with her and told her she wasn’t his person.

Annie and Nick also ran into problems at the Mexican retreat, and once they moved in together the same issue - which was her worrying about whether or not they had the same strength of feeling for each other - reared its head once more. Nick eventually told Annie he was unhappy and didn’t want to marry her.

That left three couples two days away from their weddings; Megan W and Jordan, Kalybriah and Edmond and Ali and Anton. The wedding episode will air on Wednesday (October 22), but if you can’t wait to find about what happens at the altar then keep reading as we already know all the details, and we’re going to share . . .

Firstly, to Megan and Jordan. The pair had seemed to be very happily engaged. At his suit fitting, Jordan told his friends he was all in and joked that Megan would have to slap his five-year-old son Luca across the face for him to change his mind about saying ‘I do’. But then at the end of episode 11 they got in to a fight about their differing lifestyles and things started to look a bit bleaker.

Megan said she wanted to continue to be able to go play sports several times week, take trips with her friends at short notice and eat out at nice restaurants. Jordan agreed that those things were lovely to do, but said he wasn’t able to do them in the same way as his life revolved around Luca. He urged his wife-to-be to truly consider if she could see their lifestyles merging, and that’s where the episode cut.

Well, it seems Megan decided that she couldn’t see it as the pair become the fourth out of six originally engaged couples to call it quits before getting to the altar. This was revealed on the latest episode of the Reality Receipts podcast, which was released this morning (Monday October 20).

So, only Kalybriah and Edmond and Ali and Anton actually get to their wedding days. . . and it’s not meant to be for these couples either.

On the podcast, the hosts predict that Edmond will say ‘yes’ to Kalybriah, but she will say ‘no’ to him. The couple also kept clashing throughout the most recent episodes, with Kalybriah feeling like her husband-to-be wasn’t treating her right, and then wasn’t taking proper accountability for his actions. Their fate seemed to be sealed in episode 11 when they had their biggest row yet and a very frustrated Kalybriah told Edmond she couldn’t wait for him to grow up. But, the ever optimistic TV groom said he still wanted to marry her so it seems he’ll be left heartbroken.

Ali also declines to get hitched to Anton. Again, the pair faced more and more issues as it got closer to their wedding day - at least on Ali’s side. First, she became upset when a friend of his told her that her husband-to-be had recently been to strip clubs. Then, she became concerned about the amount of alcohol he drank and told her fellow LIB brides that his lifestyle didn’t match up with hers. Anton didn’t seem to express any worries, so he may be blindsided by her choice.

The outcome of the engagements is not a surprise at all, given that the tagline of the season is ‘Love is Blind unless you’re blindsided’. In fact, I even predicted that nobody would get married when the trailer for the season first dropped.

* Love is Blind season 9 episodes 1 to 11 are available to watch on Netflix now, and to see the wedding day chaos in full watch the wedding day episode this Wednesday (October 22).