Love is Blind star Ben Mezzenga has alleged that he has been removed from the season 8 cast group chat - hinting their is feud going on.

The drama began when Ben posted a video on his TikTok and Instagram page showing himself with co-star Madison Errichiello. The video showed them enjoying a glass of wine together and smiling at the camera. The video had this statement overlaid: “When you never connected until you were the only ones to get kicked out of the gc (group chat).

It was also captioned: “Didn’t have this on my bingo card, yet here we are @Mads.” and included the hashtags #maybefriends #maybenot, which has sent fans wild and caused rumours that the pair are dating.

The video also made it pretty clear that there’s an issue between Ben, Madison and other members of the LIB season 8 cast. Apparently, Ben, Madison and fellow cast member Monica Danús - who Ben was also previously linked to romantically - apparently didn’t receive an invite to co-star’s Taylor and Daniel Hastings’s vow renewal last month but other cast members did.

Co-star Molly Mullaney has, however, commented on Ben’s video to refute claims he and Madison have been excluded from the group. She said: “How awkward since neither of you were…”. He replied, “Do you not notice that I’m not around when all of you are together?”

Ben also liked a comment from a fan that said: “We know that group chat is now going crazy after seeing this.” Madison also cryptically re-posted aTikTok video that had the statement: “When you block them but they still watch your every move.”

Love is Blind stars Ben Mezzenga and Madison Errichiello have apparently been removed from the season 8 group chat. Photos by Netflix. | Netflix

Over on Instagram, Fellow LIB alum Sarah Ann Bick, who was on season six, commented on Ben’s video and said: “This speaks to me,” along with a laughing face emoji. Ben replied: “lol, I’m sure there are a few people that it speaks to from other seasons.”

Fans of the show will know that Sarah Ann formed a connection with Jeramey Lutinski in the pods, but he decided to get engaged to Laura Dadisman instead. However, once everyone met in real life post-pods Jeremy was seemingly more attracted to Sarah Ann.

In what was one of the most memorable moments in the show’s history, Laura ended her engagement to ex-fiancé Jeramey in dramatic fashion after finding out he’d been with Sarah Ann in the early hours of the morning, instead of being at home with her. She then told him to “go kick rocks with open-toed f***ing shoes”. Sarah Ann and Jeramey dated for more than a year after the show but then broke up.

Why have Ben and Madison allegedly been removed from the group chat? And who have they supposedly been removed by. The answers to those very important questions aren’t known at the time of writing (on the afternoon of Monday June 9).

A fan also commented on the video: “Can we be done with this damn season?” Madison replied “for real”. Something tells us it’s highly unlikely we are done with the drama from the group chat scandal. We’ll update this story when there’s more to say.

