Love is Blind’s Ben Mezzenga has spoken about the rumours he’s dating another co-star - after he was previously linked to Monica Danús - after posting a cryptic TikTok video.

Fans of the hit Netflix dating show will know that Ben got engaged to Sara Carton during season 8 - but when it came to their wedding day she said ‘I do not’ because of their differing political views.

Sara was then linked to co-star Joey Leveille, who had proposed to Monica Danús on the show but also didn’t commit to her on their wedding day. They denied they were dating for many weeks, but they have now confirmed it. Sort of . . .

Anyway, in and amongst, it was revealed that Ben, Sara, Monica and Joey were actually in a love square in the pods but this wasn’t really shown on the final edit of the show. And then Monica and Ben set tongues wagging by posting some photos and videos of them looking cosy together on their social media with the seemingly telling hashtag #wifeswap . . . But they then admitted they were only friends.

Now, almost two months later, Ben has sparked rumours that he’s dating another co-star - and she was a controversial figure in the most recent season. Madison Errichiello was involved in a love square we did see play out throughtout season 8 with Meg Fink, Mason Horacek and Alex Brown.

To summarise that situation, Mason told Madison Errichiello that he was his number one, despite also having a strong connection with Meg. Madison, however, decided to dump Mason in favour of Alex - with the pair becoming official boyfriend girlfriend before Madison have told Mason she was no longer interested in him.

Once she did tell him, Mason then realised he’d been focusing on the wrong woman, and told Meg he’d made a mistake and he wanted to be with her. Worried that she was his second choice, she told him she couldn’t continue their relationship however.

Madison and Alex split up a short time later after disagreeing about how Mason had handled the situation, while Meg and Mason met outside of the pods and are now dating.

The controversy linked to Madison didn’t end there - and she got herself involved in the other love triangle. At the season 8 reunion, Monica accused Joey of trying to get the attention of Madison by sending her a direct message on social media while they were still engaged - and then said he’d claimed she had come on to him in a bar, something which she absolutely denied.

As if the wires weren’t already crossed enough, Ben has now suggested that he may be dating Madison. The reality star posted a video to his Instagram and TikTok of them enjoying a glass of wine together and smiling at the camera.

The video had this statement overlaid: “When you never connected until you were the only ones to get kicked out of the gc (group chat). The video was captioned: “Didn’t have this on my bingo card, yet here we are @Mads.” Teasingly, he added the hashtags #maybefriends #maybenot.

One fan asked: “Wait, what happend to Monica?” He replied: “We are still friends.” Another fan commented: “Ben seeing if love is not blind with all the cast members. I am here for it,” which Ben ‘loved’. He also loved a comment of someone who said: “I adore her.”

Then, last night (Sunday June 8), Ben added even more fuel to the fire by posting another video of himself and Madison dancing together. The video had the caption: “How many people have asked if you’re dating since you posted the TikTok? The video is set to the song Move Ya Feet by Junior Senior, which includes the word “everybody” very distinctly in the lyrics.

We’ll have to wait and see what’s actually happening between the pair as they haven’t confirmed the nature of their relationship one way or the other, but in the meantime check out the details of the drama that’s apparently caused Ben and Madison to be removed from the LIB season 8 group chat, and also all LIB US couples who are still together from all eight seasons.