TV bride Carina Mirabile has spoken out about the strict set of rules her groom Paul Antoine after he became so angry during an argument that he punched a door.

In one of the most shocking scenes from season 12 of Married at First Sight Australia, Paul punched a hole in a door following a heated row with Carina, after she revealed she had previously slept with a rapper.

The incident was so serious that police were called to the apartment block, where Paul and Carina were living at the time along with their fellow castmates.

Paul admitted his actions to the rest of the group and relationship experts John Aiken, Mel Schilling, and Alessandra Rampolla, and during a commitment ceremony - where participants have to sit down with the expertd and decide to stay in the experiment or leave - Paul was even threatened with being kicked out of the show because of what he had done, leaving him in tears.

John, Mel and Alessendra told Paul that his actions as “very serious” and “not normal behaviour”. With Paul expressing his extreme remorse, the experts allowed him to remain in the process, but told him he was “on notice” and that if he exhibted any more violent behaviour he would be asked to leave straight away. He was also told he would be given help to regulate his emotions.

Now Carina, who ultimately split from Paul at an emotional final vows ceremony, has revealed exactly what her husband had to do to remain on the show after that.

Married At First Sight Australia 2025 wedding. Pictured are Carina and Paul, who married during episode one. Photo by Channel Nine. | Channel Nine

Speaking on the MAFS Funny podcast, Carina said: “He [Paul] was banned from alcohol for the rest of the series. They gave him therapy sessions every Saturday morning. There were a lot of things that had to come into place for it to be a safe environment.”

Carina continued: “Obviously signing up for the experiment you do all the medical testing, you go and speak to the psychologist, so he had no indication of that."

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 couple Paul Antonine and Carina Mirabile, who are at the centre of a controversy after they had a row which led to the police being called. Photos by Channel Nine. | Channel Nine

She also said that she still felt safe around Paul after the incident and that it was "essentially" up to her at the time if he stayed in the experiment or not, and ultimately if their relationship continued at that point or not.

She continued: “I don’t think the production team would’ve put Paul himself into that environment, or any of the other contestants in the environment of unsafety."

Paul has also spoken further about what happened and has said that he sought professional help to address his anger. He told 9Entertainment: “I completely lost control that day. It’s obviously, of course, unacceptable behaviour. It’s not something you do, that’s not how you deal with emotions and it’s not how I deal with my emotions.”

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 couple Paul Antoine and Carina Mirabile split up during a shocking and emotional Final Vows ceremony in which she told him that their relationship was over as the "trust [was] broken". Photo by Channel Nine. | Channel Nine

A police investigation was launched after the incident, which actually happened several months ago, as it was reported to the New South Wales police. Officers from the South Sydney Police Area Command said they had opened an investigation

A police spokesperson said: "The matter has been referred to officers from South Sydney Police Area Command, who have commenced an investigation. As the investigation is current, police will not be making any further comment in relation to the matter."

A statement from Channel Nine at the time said: “Our first priority at all times has been the wellbeing and safety of the participants and after extensive consultation with Carina, she wanted to remain in the experiment with Paul. We continue to provide support for Carina and Paul.

“Nine and Endemol Shine take their obligations in respect to the health and wellbeing of the participants of this program extremely seriously. All participants have access to the show psychologist and welfare resources during filming, during broadcast and once the program has ended. Nine also have an additional service for participants should they like or need further individual and confidential psychological support.

“This service gives participants access to clinicians to support those involved in the program in relation to their experiences. This service is available to all participants for as long as they need it, it does not end.”

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 is airing in the UK on E4 on Monday March 3 at 7.30pm. In Australia, the season has finished but is available to watch on catch-up services.