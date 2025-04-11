Married at First Sight star performs citizen arrest on teenage boy running down busy city street with machete
Timothy Smith, who was a groom on season 11 of hit dating show MAFS Australia which aired last year, managed to restrain the teen and hold him until police arrived.
Police received reports of the two teenage boys, one allegedly armed with a machete, chasing another boy down Izett Street in Prahran today, (Friday April 11), just before 3pm local time (6am UK time), according to local news.
Smith, aged 52, happened to witness the event and was able to detain one of the boys until officers came on scene and took over. The other teen reportedly fled the scene.
Police arrested a 14-year-old boy, who has not been named, from the greater Mildura area and seized a machete.
Smith, who launched a bid to be an MP earlier this year, spoke about the event to local radio station 3AW Radio. He said he heard screams and quickly chased the armed boy after seeing the weapon he was carrying. "Talking to my campaign manager and then we heard some screams and then two guys with the machete come streaming by," he said.
He added: "I chased the one with the machete." He said he chased the boy for about 200 metres and would not be deterred, even when the boy yelled out "I'm gonna cut you". He did then manage to catch and detain him.
"When they've got a knife in their hand, they're very confident and very in power. But once that knife is gone, the tears and everything start. There's just no respect,” the reality star added.
Smith, who was married to MAFS fan favourite Lucinda Light during his time on the show, is running as an independent candidate for the seat of Melbourne in the federal election. The seat is currently held by Greens leader Adam Bandt.
The political hopeful caused controversy of his own when he appeared on MAFS as it was revealed he’s a convicted drug smuggler who previously served a year-long sentence in a US prison.
In a crime dating back almost 20 years, he was caught using a helicopter to smuggle large amounts of marijuana from Canada into the United States in 2006. He was jailed, and during his prison sentence both his mum and his younger brother died.
Light is a wedding celebrant and motivational speaker, who has gained game and toured in both Australia and the UK since her time on MAFS. The pair had an up-and-down relationship during the experiment, but they left as friends before final vows. It’s since been reported, however, that they are no longer friends.
It was first reported that the pair had fallen out in June as fans noticed they had stopped following each other on Instagram. In an interview with Yahoo Lifestyle, Smith, blamed their different approaches to friendships and lifestyles to their fall out. Light then took to her Instagram to apologise to Smith if she had offended him.
Police are now questioning the 14-year-old boy. Investigations are ongoing.