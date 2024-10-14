Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Radio host Wanda Smith was married to LaMorris Sellers and the couple share three children together.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wanda Smith’s death was announced by V-103 SVP & Market Manager, Rick Caffey. He said in a social media post on Instagram that “Our hearts are weighing heavier today as we grieve the loss of our beloved Wanda Smith, someone who always made us smile and who was a big part of V-103 for years. We extend our deepest prayers and condolences to her family.”

“In her role at V-103, dating back to 1997, Wanda Smith brought so much joy and care servicing the Atlanta community. Wanda’s impact touched lives beyond making us laugh… Many times she championed efforts behind the scenes to make a difference in the lives of those who were without.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rest in peace Wanda, as you take your place amongst the stars. We Will Miss You.”

The tribute ended with these words: “Rest easy Wanda. We love you, and we will miss you dearly.”

Following Rick’s tribute, the station’s Instagram has been inundated with comments from fans. One said: “So sad! Wanda is a big part of my musical journey & Atlanta's radio legend. She will be missed,” whilst another said: “Let’s be clear… she was more than Katt Williams encounter.. She was a legend so put some respect on her name. She will always be etched in my childhood memory. Never forgotten and never forget.”

Wanda Smith first started co-hosting the show, ‘Frank and Wanda in the Morning’ in 1998, and although she took a break from 2012 to 2018, she was on the show for two decades. The Daily Mail reported that “Her show exit came after Smith's explosive interview with comedian Katt Williams in 2018, which saw the radio star and the comedian in a bitter feud after Williams insulted Smith's interview style. Williams had previously insulted other comedians and celebrities. Smith's husband Seller allegedly confronted Williams with a gun outside the Atlanta Comedy Theater following the row, but Williams did not press charges, according to Atlanta News First.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Wanda Smith is renowned for her radio work, she also was a writer for a hit TV series entitled ‘Def Comedy Jam’ and BET’s ‘Comicview.’ She appeared in movies such as Tyler Perry’s ‘Madea Goes to Jail,’ and had weekly comedy sets at the Atlanta Comedy Theatre.