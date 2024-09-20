Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tony Soper, the renowned wildlife TV presenter, author, and naturalist, has died at the age of 95.

Soper, who passed away on September 18, was instrumental in bringing British wildlife to television audiences through his long and distinguished career.

Soper was one of the key figures in the establishment of the BBC Natural History Unit, although he famously turned down the opportunity to lead it. He said he was “more interested in making programmes than overseeing them”. This decision allowed him to focus on his passion for presenting and producing wildlife television.

Born in Southampton on January 10, 1929, Soper grew up in Plymouth and maintained a deep connection to Devon throughout his life. After briefly considering a career in shipping, he joined the BBC as a trainee engineer, eventually moving into radio and then television production. In the 1950s, he worked alongside producers like Desmond Hawkins and naturalist Peter Scott, helping to pioneer wildlife broadcasting on television.

One of his early career highlights was the production of the BBC’s live wildlife broadcasts, such as Wild Geese in Winter in 1954. A year later, he suggested creating a dedicated wildlife unit, which led to the formation of the BBC Natural History Unit in 1957. His involvement in early wildlife television, including the Faraway Look series filmed in the Galápagos, laid the foundation for the success of the BBC's natural history programming.

Soper's television career took off in 1962 when he co-hosted the children’s show Animal Magic. His warm, easygoing nature made him a popular presence on television throughout the 1960s and 70s, with series such as Soper at Large and Discovering Birds. His ability to connect with both the camera and the audience earned him the nickname "One-take Tony" for his calm, unruffled demeanour in front of the camera.

As his career in television began to wane in the 1980s, Soper found a new passion in leading wildlife cruises to remote areas like the Arctic and Antarctica. His vast knowledge of wildlife and his experience with expedition tourism resulted in several successful books, including The Bird Table Book and The Northeast Passage.

Tony Soper is survived by his wife Hilary, his two sons, and five grandchildren.