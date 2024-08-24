Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Beloved TV presenter and landscaping expert Roger Cook has died at the age of 70, reports have confirmed.

Cook was the face of long-running PBS show This Old House, which saw the presenter fielding questions and problems from viewers about their homes and coming up with practical solutions. The presenter died on Wednesday, August 21 after a lengthy illness.

The presenter grew up in Burlington, MA, and during his time in college worked for landscaping and tree companies, before founding K&R Landscape with his wife Kathleen in 1982. It was this year that he began working on the PBS programme, before being brought on full-time for the show in 1988. When spin-off Ask This Old House launched in 2002, Cook was also a major part of the programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This Old House presenter Kevin O’Connor added: “We lost a brother today. A big-hearted, larger-than-life brother who was as kind as he was generous. I’ll miss his smile and his friendship terribly.”

Roger Cook was a familiar face on PBS' This Old House. | PBS

Friend Fred Pendleton said: “Roger’s specialty and passion was plants, and no one was more knowledgeable. You could ask Roger any question about any plant - which ones would survive shade, how to treat diseases, which perennials or annuals to choose, the best woody plants or deciduous trees for a certain backyard, even the Latin names for everything - and he knew it.”

In 2018 when Cook was first struggling with his health, he stepped back from the show. “I have enjoyed the opportunity to share my knowledge and passion for landscaping,” he said. “My life has been greatly enriched by the professional relationships and friendships I’ve formed over the years. I truly appreciate our fans’ dedication and the concern for my well-being. Rest assured that I am in good hands, and please know that I am grateful for all of your support.”

Cook’s wife Kathleen died from cancer in 2010, but he is survived by son Jason, daughter Molly, brother Greg and daughter-in-law Anna. Jason said: “Dad spent his entire life helping people—friends, family, and customers. One of the biggest regrets with his illness was that he could no longer help people in the same way. With that in mind Dad, asked us to set up a family foundation so that we can continue his legacy as a helper going forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Dad identified several areas he was passionate about that we intend to focus the foundation on - most importantly wildlife and land conservation, medical research, childhood education, and military veterans. Dad will be contributing a meaningful portion of his estate to the foundation and if you are willing to join him, the entire Cook family would be grateful for honoring his legacy.”