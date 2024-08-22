Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dewi ‘Pws’ Morris was the children’s Poet laureate for a year and was a teacher before becoming an actor and singer.

Dewi ‘Pws’ Morris played the role of a rugby fan in the BBC comedy Grand Slam who goes on a trip to see Wales play France in the former Five Nations tournament and searches for an old girlfriend whilst there. He was born Dewi Gray Morris but decided on Dewi Pws in order to stand out from the other Dewis in his class.

Dewi ‘Pws’ Morris was born in Treboeth, near Swansea and went to Cyncoed College in Cardiff, he went on to teach in Splott in Cardiff. Although Dewi is best known for playing Glyn Lloyd-Evans in the BBC Wales comedy Grand Slam, he also had a music career.

Dewi was a member of two music groups, the punk 1970s group Tebot Piws and the rock band, Edward H Dafis. According to the BBC, “He won the song contest Can i Gymru in 1971 with Nwy yn y Nen and is also credited with composing Lleucu Llwyd.

“He was awarded best regional presenter in 2003 for his series Byd Pws (Pws’s World) by the Royal Television Society.

“In 2010 he was nominated as children’s poet in Wales. He wrote over a dozen books and was a guest presenter for the Children’s Literature Festival in Cardiff 2016.”

Entrepreneur Chris Twydd Jones said on Instagram: “Sad news about Dewi Pws Morris leaving us… one of Wales’ most talented, funny and unique comics. Remember walking with Dewi some years ago, from Gonwy to Benarth on the charity with @s4c.. As you can imagine there was a lot of laughter!”

Dewi Morris was married to Rhiannon who lives in Nefyn, Gwynedd. When it comes to Dewi’s acting career, he also starred in the soap opera Pobol y Cwm and played the role of Wayne Harries. He also starred in the soap opera, Rownd a Rownd and his character was called Islwyn Morgan.