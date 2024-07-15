Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Winston, a western lowland gorilla who was a favourite attraction at a California safari park, has died at the age of 52.

The San Diego Zoo Safari Park said Winston was put down on Saturday after veterinarians determined his condition was declining because he suffered from multiple health problems.

The zoo said it was ‘heartbroken’ following the passing of the beloved ‘gentle giant’. It said in a statement: “The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance family is heartbroken to share the passing of Winston, the 52-year-old western lowland gorilla at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. “This gentle giant will be remembered for his quiet strength, easygoing nature, and heart of gold. Winston served as the protector of his family and was recognized as one of the oldest silverbacks in the world.

Wildlife care teams monitoring Winston's heart noticed signs of decline in recent years, and he had been receiving medical treatments for several age-related conditions, including heart disease, degenerative joint disease, and kidney disease. “Winston’s wildlife care specialists described him as representing ‘the best of us,’ and his contributions to gorilla conservation will continue to improve the lives of great apes around the world for generations to come. We invite you to share your memories and condolences with all who are feeling this loss. Thank you for your continued support.”

The gorilla was born in the wild and later came under the care of a private owner in England. Since coming to the San Diego safari park in 1984, Winston fathered nine offspring and is the grandfather to eight and a great-grandfather to one, the Union-Tribune reported.