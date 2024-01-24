Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Delilah, the oldest gorilla in the UK and one of the oldest in the world, has died at Belfast Zoo just months after turning 60. The gorilla had been at the zoo for 32 years and was previously featured on the show Animal Magic with Johnny Morris.

In recent years, the gorilla had been kept on a specialised diet and received baby porridge with her medication each morning. Belfast Zoo said Delilah recently suffered from a chest infection and the zoo took the decision to put the gorilla to sleep to prevent further decline in her condition.

Belfast Zoo said: “The team is deeply saddened by her loss. During her 32 years at Belfast Zoo, Delilah was a character and was loved by keepers and visitors. Visitors to the zoo over the years have delighted in watching Delilah playing with the young gorillas and much to their surprise going up to the highest point of the climbing frame.

"At 60 years old, Delilah had actively taken on the role of ‘grandmother’ of the troop for the last decade. In September, the zoo had celebrated Delilah’s milestone 60th birthday with themed enrichment for the gorilla troop and the zoo was overwhelmed by the response from visitors and online".

The statement added: “Delilah arrived at Belfast in 1992 and was part of the first gorilla group here. Prior to her time at Belfast Zoo, Delilah charmed the nation on the hit show Animal Magic with Johnny Morris, drawing attention to the Western Lowland Gorilla and teaching the public about this remarkable species.”

The zoo said Delilah's activity levels were maintained in her later years through enrichment and interactions, which allowed her to maintain her fitness and her role within her family group to ensure "she lived a long and happy life."

Western Lowland Gorillas are listed as Critically Endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Zoo curator Julie Mansell said: “Delilah was a character who had been at Belfast Zoo for many years. She was never one to miss out on a group tussle and thoroughly enjoyed the company of the youngsters and was good at keeping them in line.

