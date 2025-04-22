Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Marianne Faithfull dated Mick Jagger in the 1960s and was a muse for the Rolling Stones.

Marianne Faithfull, who was the inspiration behind the Rolling Stones’ songs Wild Horses and You Can't Always Get What You Want, dated Mick Jagger for four years in the 1960s. Although she became addicted to heroin and was also homeless, thanks to albums such as Broken English in 1979, she was able to rebuild her career as a singer.

However, despite her fame, the Daily Mail has reported that “Probate records revealed today that Faithfull who was married and divorced three times died intestate without leaving a will.Under intestacy rules, her entire estate of £43,000, reduced to a net figure of £35,000 after deduction of liabilities, will be inherited by her only son Nicholas Dunbar.”

Marianne Faithfull passed away in January of this year at the age of 78. A spokesperson said: "Marianne passed away peacefully in London today, in the company of her loving family, and also added that "She will be dearly missed."

Mick Jagger's ex girlfriend Marianne Faithfull leaves just £35K after not writing a will, who is her son? Mick Jagger and Marianne Faithfull at London Airport (now Heathrow), 13th April 1968. (Photo by Dove/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Mick Jagger, who dated Marianne Faithfull in the 1960s paid tribute to her on Instagram and said: “I am so saddened to hear of the death of Marianne Faithfull. She was so much part of my life for so long. She was a wonderful friend, a beautiful singer and a great actress. She will always be remembered.”

In response to Mick Jagger’s tribute, Vanessa Feltz wrote: “She was one of the most fascinating people I ever interviewed - elusive ethereal and hilarious.🤍.” In 2020, Marianne Faithfull was hospitalised for 22 days after contracting Covid-19 and was not expected to survive.

