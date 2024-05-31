Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rupert Murdoch is set to marry retired molecular biologist Elena Zhukova at his California vineyard and estate.

Elena Zhuklova is set to become Rupert Murdoch’s fifth wife as the couple are set to wed at his California vineyard and estate, Moraga on 1 June. Their engagement was first reported by The New York Times, with the headline, ‘Yep. He Did It Again.”

Elena Zhukova is the mother of Dasha Zhukova, a Russian socialite who was married to former Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich. Elena met Rupert Murdoch through his third wife Wedni Deng and the couple announced their engagement in March of this year.

The couple were spotted cruising the Med last summer and the pair started dating not long after Rupert Murdoch called off his engagement to ex-police chaplain Ann Lesley Smith. Elena Zhukova was previously married to Alexander Zhukova, the couple met when they were students and divorced three years after their daughter Dasha was born in 1981.

Elena Zhukova also had two children, twins Yurii and Katya with George Gause, who reportedly died in 2019 after the couple had split up.

It is likely that Rupert Murodch does have a prenup agreement with Elena Zhukova as he had one with his last wife, Jerry Hall. The couple married at Spencer House in London in March 2016.

National World takes a look back at his four other marriages

Patricia Booker (1956-1967)

Rupert Murdoch met his first wife Patricia Booker when he was 25 years old, she reportedly worked as a department-store model and flight attendant. The couple had one daughter together, Prudence.

Anna Torv (1967-1998)

Anna Torv is the mother of Rupert Murdoch’s eldest son, Lachlan, daughter Elisabeth and son James. The couple met when she worked for his Sydney based newspaper, the Daily Mirror. It was reported that Anna received an alimony payment of $1.7bn when the couple separated in 1998 over accusations that he had cheated on with Wendi Deng, who went on to become his third wife.

Wendi Deng (1999-2013)

Wendi Deng is the mother of two daughters with Rupert Murdoch, Grace and Chloe. The couple, who met in Hong Kong, married two years and 17 days after Rupert divorced his second wife Anna Torv. The couple’s marriage ended in 2013.

Rupert Murdoch with Wendi Deng who reportedly introduced him to his soon to be fifth wife, Elena Zhukova. Picture: Getty

Jerry Hall (2016-2022)

Former supermodel Jerry Hall, who had been the long-time partner of MIck Jagger (he is the father of her four children), married Rupert Murdoch when she was 59 and he was nearly 85. The pair wed at St Bride’s church on Fleet Street in London but in 2022 their marriage came to an end when Rupert Murdoch reportedly abruptly ended it via email.

How much is Rupert Murdoch worth?