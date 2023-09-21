Lachlan Murdoch, the eldest son of Rupert Murdoch, will become the chair of News Corps

Although as the eldest son of Rupert Murdoch, Lachlan Murdoch is used to being in the limelight, there will now be even greater focus on him following the news that his father has said he is stepping down as chairman of Fox and News Corps. Lachlan will continue as executive chair and chief executive officer of Fox Corporation and will become the chair of News Corps.

In a statement, Lachlan Murdoch said: “On behalf of the FOX and News Corp boards of directors, leadership teams and all the shareholders who have benefited from his hard work, I congratulate my father on his remarkable 70-year career.”

Lachlan Murdoch added: “We thank him for his vision, his pioneering spirit, his steadfast determination, and the enduring legacy he leaves to the companies he founded and countless people he has impacted.”

Vanity Fair reported that “In 2005, Lachlan, then News Corps’s deputy chief operating officer, quit and moved to Sydney after clashing with Fox News chief Roger Ailes and chief operating officer Peter Chernin.” The article goes on to say that “In 2015, the older son agreed to return from Australia as his father’s heir.”

Who is Lachlan Murdoch married to and does he have children?

In 1999, Lachlan Murdoch married model Sarah O’Hare on a country estate at Cavan Station, which is 15 miles southwest of Yass, New South Wales. Lachlan’s bride Sarah wore a dress by Australian designer Collette Dinnigan, who was in attendance at the wedding.

Other guests at the celebration included filmmaker Baz Luhrmann, as well as Lachlan’s parents Anna and Rupert Murdoch and Sarah’s parents, Carol and Patrick O’Hare.

Lachlan Murdoch (L) and his wife Sarah arrive at St Bride's church on Fleet Street in central London on March 5, 2016, to attend a ceremony of celebration a day after the official marriage of Australian born media magnate Rupert Murdoch to Jerry Hall. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Lachlan and Sarah are parents to three children, sons Kalan Alexander, Aidan Patrick and daughter Aerin Elisabeth. In 2021 the family relocated from Los Angeles to Sydney.

What is Lachlan Murdoch’s net worth?

In March 2023, The Daily Mail revealed that “Lachlan Murdoch is one step closer to adding a new $150million superyacht to his collection of luxury vessels.The article goes on to say that “Mr Murdoch is an enthusiastic sailor, having raced his 24-metre sail yacht Swan 82, Ipixuna at Hamilton Island in early 2021, and entered the Sydney to Hobart in 1997.”