The Grand Tour: Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May to be replaced with 'younger' and 'cooler' influencers for new series
The popular series starred former Top Gear team Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May until September 2024, when the TV trio called time on their 22-year working relationship.
While there was considerable hype around the final series involving the three presenters, Hammond later confirmed that The Grand Tour was set to return, this time with a new presenting team. He said: “It will be carrying on. The Grand Tour continues. We’re stepping away as the hosts, but Prime will be continuing it.”
The Sun has now revealed that three social media influencers and YouTubers have been lined up to present the new series.
Canadian Thomas Holland and Brit James Englesman both run the Throttle House YouTube channel, which boasts more than 3.2 million subscriber at the time of writing. The motoring enthusiasts will be joined by social media sensation Francis Bourgeois, who grew to fame on TikTok for his humours trainspotting videos and has since grown a following of almost 6 million followers across TikTok and Instagram.
A source told the newspaper: “Thomas and James are as knowledgeable about motors as Jeremy, Richard and James — the only difference is they’re younger, cooler and a lot more social media savvy. Francis became famous for his love of trainspotting and will be bringing his humour to the show.”
Jeremy Clarkson previous wrote about his decision to call time on The Grand Tour, writing in the Sunday Times: "After 36 years of talking about cars on television, I'm packing it in, because I'm too old and too fat to get into the cars I like and not interested in driving those I don't.”
The Grand Tour was a huge hit for Prime Video after it launched in 2016. The show was one of the platform’s most popular original programmes, and was also one of Prime Video’s most expensive shows to produce at the time.
