Clarkson’s Farm’s newest arrival, Harriet Cowan, is set to hit screens in season four of the hit Amazon Prime series - here’s all we know about Kaleb Cooper’s stand-in.

Clarkson's Farm is back on Friday (May 23) and viewers may notice the absence of fan-favourite Kaleb Cooper - but fear not, he isn’t gone for good and will be making an appearance later in the series. The 26-year-old farmhand from Chipping Norton shot to fame as Jeremy Clarkson's sidekick in the Amazon Prime series.

For season four, Kaleb is hitting the road, as he continues to tour his own stage show - stepping out of the sizeable shadow of former Top Gear presenter Clarkson. Left “just a little bit in the lurch”, as his boss eloquently puts it, Jeremy needs a hand.

However, a new face could prove to be an worthy stand-in. Harriet Cowan is heading in to the farming breach at Diddly Squat Farm - ready to tackle whatever the ground - and its keepers - throw at her.

Who is Harriet Cowan?

Harriet, who hails from Derbyshire, is not a full-time farmer - but is actually a nurse, having studied at the University of Derby and progressing to a career in nursing. However, when she is not nursing people back to health, she helps her dad, Eddy, on their family farm.

And it may surprise Clarkson's Farm devotees to learn she hadn’t actually seen an episode before becoming part of the Diddly Squat team.

But her Instagram and TikTok accounts show she will be a perfect fit - and a morethan-adequate replacement for Kaleb. On social media, Harriet gives followers a look into life on a farm, from lambing season to the exploits of her border collie dogs.

Will Kaleb return to Clarkson's Farm?

Despite being absent for much of the series, trailers have given fans a hint that the star will appear in series 4 at some point, though it is not exactly clear when.

If Harriet is a success, will viewers even miss him?

