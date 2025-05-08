Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The trailer for Clarkson’s Farm season 4 has been released revealing who Jeremy has replaced Caleb Cooper with...

It’s not long now before Clarkson’s Farm returns to screens but fans have been given a sneak peak of what to expect with the release of a new trailer for season 4. Amid much countryside calamity, the two-and-a-half minute video shows who Jeremy Clarkson has chosen as Kaleb Cooper’s replacement.

The short film opens in a soggy field in the pouring rain, where Jeremy says: "I want to make it plain, that I am absolutely thrilled to bits for Caleb, but, he has left me just a little bit in the lurch."

Footage then shows Jeremy in the “freezing cold” getting “soaking wet”, trying to lure a pig out of its house using a bucket of feed as incentive. Talking to farm management advisor, Charlie Ireland, Jeremy says: "I've got to be honest I'm having a tottering time. While Caleb's away, I'm going to need a hand."

We are then introduced to his new help, who admits she has never watched Clarkson's Farm, and later asks Jeremy if she should "trim his eyebrows".

After rounding off season 3 with the Diddly Squat gang toasting a tumultuous year, Jeremy, partner Lisa Hogan, farmer Kaleb, and Charlie, are ready to do it all again. Season 4 returns a few months later to find life on the farm has changed.

Kaleb is on a nationwide tour - hence the need for more help on the farm - Lisa is working on a new product line, and Jeremy is left to run the farm alone. In the midst of all this, Jeremy comes up with an idea.

Thwarted in his attempts to open a Farm to Fork restaurant, Jeremy plans to reignite that vision and get back in the council’s good books by drawing crowds away from the farm shop. All he needs to do is buy a pub.

However, the road to becoming a pub landlord isn’t straightforward either. Jeremy faces obstacles including derelict buildings, red tape and a picnic site with a colourful past. Cheerful Charlie lends a hand, but even he isn’t prepared for the challenges that arise once Jeremy finds his perfect pub.

After breaking the news to long-suffering Charlie, the trailer gives us a flavour of just how much of a wreck The Farmer's Dog was before they gave it a makeover last year. At one point Lisa tells Jeremy: "The only thing that will help this s**thole is a wrecking ball."

Clarkson’s Farm season 4 - how to watch

You will be able to stream the first four episodes of Clarkson’s Farm season 4 exclusively on Prime Video from May 23, with two additional episodes released a week later on May 30, followed by the final two on June 6.

The season 4 release date comes after Clarkson recently confirmed the show has been renewed for season 5.

Prime Video is included with a Prime Membership which costs £8.99 per month and £95 per year.