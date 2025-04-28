Jeremy Clarkson has found "absolute joy" in his new role on Diddly Squat Farm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson has spoken of his “absolute joy” in his new role on Diddly Squat Farm.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of the return of Clarkson’s Farm this year, the host has spoken "absolute joy" in his new role on Diddly Squat Farm. Former Top Gear presenter, Jeremy Clarkson, has not shied away from getting his hands dirty since taking making the switch from autos to agriculture and his latest job in the Oxfordshire countryside is no different.

The 65-year-old has been recording his exploits for his Amazon Prime show - due to return for a fourth run in 2025 - and he's now revealed he's taken on the title of "midwife" for his cows. Jeremy has been busy delivering calves and says it's filled him with so much happiness he didn't think would be possible in "any kind of workplace".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his column for The Times newspaper, Clarkson described the moment he delivered a calf single-handedly, writing: "I pulled until it felt like my eyes were bleeding. Until, phloomh, the calf was out. I rushed over to it, scraping the gunk - again, I’m not sure that’s the correct term - from its face before putting a bit of straw up its nose to make it sneeze and start breathing. And it did.

Former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson has spoken of his “absolute joy” in his new role on Diddly Squat Farm | Aaron Chown/PA Wire

"And I simply cannot tell you how that feels. I was exhausted, my arms felt as though they were on fire, I was covered in slimy cow juice and faeces and I was smiling a smile that I simply didn’t think would be possible in any kind of workplace."

He went on to add: "I was enveloped in a Ready Brek glow of absolute joy, from the soles of my feet to the follicles on the top of my head. I’ve had some happy moments in farming but nothing gets even remotely close to this ... "

Clarkson described another birth which cost him an entire night's sleep, but he ended up with "another beautiful, wobbly-legged, blue-eyed bundle of perfection" and he now wants to devote himself to looking after his cows. He concluded: "And now here I am, a month off my 65th birthday, at a time when I should be thinking of taking up watercolour painting or pickleball. And all I want to do from now on is to be a midwife. For cows."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clarkson’s Farm season 4 release date

Earlier this month it was confirmed Jeremy and the rest of the Diddly Squat Farm team would be returning with Clarkson’s Farm season 4 release date finally announced. The crew will be facing new challenges and ambitious projects - including adding a brand new pub into the mix.

After rounding off season 3 with the Diddly Squat gang toasting a tumultuous year, Jeremy, along with partner Lisa Hogan, farmer Kaleb Cooper, and farm management advisor Charlie Ireland, are ready to do it all again with season 4 returning a few months later to find life on the farm has changed.

You will be able to stream the first four episodes of Clarkson’s Farm season 4 exclusively on Prime Video from May 23, with two additional episodes released a week later on May 30, followed by the final two on June 6. The season 4 release date comes after Clarkson recently confirmed the show has been renewed for season 5.