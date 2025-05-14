Jeremy Clarkson admits he made a “complete mess of everything” but dismisses claims Kaleb Cooper has been replaced

Ahead of Clarkson’s Farm season 4, Jeremy Clarkson has admitted he made a “complete mess of everything” but has dismissed claims Kaleb Cooper has been replaced.

Jeremy Clarkson has spoken out ahead of the new season of Clarkson Farm to confirm Kaleb Cooper has not been replaced. Speculation has been rife since the trailer for season 4 of the Amazon Prime Video series revealed a new face on the farm.

Harriet Cowan, who admitted she had never watched the show, set on Diddly Squat Farm, appeared on screen for the first time in the teaser video, after Jeremy revealed he was going to need a hand. In various clips from the upcoming episodes, Harriet can be seen getting stuck in with Jeremy exclaiming, “she’s brilliant”.

The former Top Gear host has since spoken out to clarify that Kaleb is still very much one of the team. In a video posted on Instagram, Jeremy said: "There has been lots of reports that Kaleb has been 'replaced' – well, no he hasn't."

Jeremy Clarkson has admitted he made a “complete mess of everything” | Amazon Prime Video

The 65-year-old presenter added: "What happened is this, he went away on his speaking tour, for a couple of months because he imagined that after four years, I'd be able to manage on my own.

“I didn't – I made a complete mess of everything and had to bring in a young girl called Harriet. Harriet is brilliant and looked after the fort until he got back. That is it – that's the story!"

The new season of 'Clarkson's Farm' will premiere on the streaming service on May 23 but the presenter has suggested that the show will take a break following the fifth season. He told The Sunday Times newspaper: "Whatever happens we'll definitely take a short break as the crews are all worn out.

"We've been filming here two or three days a week, every week, for five years. Everybody could do with a rest."

At the weekend, Jeremy, who has been suffering with various health complaints, gave an update on his health. Speaking to The Times, he said he is dealing with adopting a lifestyle he has broadly mocked for years - avoiding fatty and processed foods.

Having turned 65 last month, the Clarkson's Farm star told The Sunday Times he was coming to terms with growing old - including having regular medical exams. “I’ve got my medical coming up next week, where you have the indignity of a man putting himself in you, in order to check your prostate,” he said.

Last year, a consultant told Clarkson he might have been days from death before a life-saving op — an angioplasty to insert stents — following a heart episode while on holiday in the Seychelles with partner, Lisa.

Now, he said, each day he reminds himself whatever he’s doing, it could be for the last time, and added: “When you die, you’ve done everything in your life for the last time, be it clean your teeth or go for a walk with the dog or whatever it might be, you’ve always done everything for the last time.

"I’ve definitely skied for the last time. I was in Zermatt on a beautiful day with magnificent snow and I suddenly thought, I hate this, why do I do it? I’ve never been back and I never will. When we filmed in Zimbabwe for the final Grand Tour I thought that would be the last time I would power-slide a car. I thought, that’s it.”

Clarkson’s Farm season 4 - how to watch

You will be able to stream the first four episodes of Clarkson’s Farm season 4 exclusively on Prime Video from May 23, with two additional episodes released a week later on May 30, followed by the final two on June 6.

The season 4 release date comes after Clarkson recently confirmed the show has been renewed for season 5. Prime Video is included with a Prime Membership which costs £8.99 per month and £95 per year.