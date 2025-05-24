Prime Video’s blockbuster fantasy series The Wheel of Times has been cancelled after just three seasons.

Deadline reports that Amazon has decided to pull the plug on the show, which first premiered in 2021. The decision comes just over a moth after the season three finale aired on Prime Video.

Bosses are said to have axed the show amid concerns about the financial impact of the show. The first two season of The Wheel of Time reportedly cost Amazon MGM $260 million to produce.

The Wheel of Time is based on the book series of the same name written by Robert Jordan. There are 15 books in the series - 14 main books and one prequel - with a few of the later stories co-written by legendary fantasy author Brandon Sanderson.

The Prime Video series was a hit for the streamer when it premiered four years ago, becoming one of the most successful launched of all time for the site. However, while season three did not provide a dramatic drop in figure and still ended up topping Prime Video’s Top 10 chart, bosses are reportedly unhappy with viewership compared to the cost to produce the show.

Fans have been left “devastated” by the show’s cancellation, with The Wheel of Time having garnered a strong and loyal fanbase. One person took to social media to say: “This is absolutely absurd!! Season three was one of the BEST seasons of television ever. Devastated doesn’t even begin to encapsulate this.”

Another fan, who was frustrated by changes made to the plot from the novels to the TV adaptation, added: “This sucks - but it’s expected. It alienated too large of the fan base in the first season and wasn’t quality enough to get a large enough audience outside of fans. I’m absolutely gutted for all the actors / actresses involved.”

Another TV viewer vented their frustration at another streaming series being cancelled, saying: “I hate streaming services. At this point I refuse to start watching any new series until I know it will have a conclusion. I'd rather watch a 10+ year old completed series than constantly be left hanging with no ending.”