John Dalziel, known as JD and Roisin McCourt were in tears when they shared the news that their radio show had been axed.

Two radio show hosts, John Dalziel, known as JD and Roisin McCourt have been left heartbroken after their breakfast show has been axed after 20 years. The duo, who presented their Hits Radio West Midlands show, will be replaced by Fleur East, Will Best and James Barr who will be fronting a national show from June 9.

JD told his listeners that “This is one of those moments that's honestly really tough to kind of say out loud but we've got some news for you.

“After almost 20 years of broadcasting around here, our show is coming to an end and we just wanna thank you because we've loved being part of your morning routine and can't thank you enough for letting us into your lives.”

John Dalziel, or JD also said: “We've had an incredible journey. Y'know we've grown up on this show, we've lived our lives out loud. We've had kids, we've been through different partners, we've had breakups, we've had the lot.

“But y'know what? There's nothing more than the privilege of broadcasting to the area that you call home. The place that you're born and brought up with and that's always gonna be incredibly special to me.

“You shared your lives daily with us, y'know your weddings, your breakups. I think we've even got a couple of kids named after us somewhere round here.

“From June 9th the all new breakfast show will be here. I know the guys well and they're gonna give you a great wake up in the morning... They've got loads planned over the summer.”

Roisin McCourt said: “We have and from my point of view, I think I've had three children - they're 13, they're nine, they're five - and I've been here waking you up every morning but now I'm gonna be at home waking them up, which they're either gonna love or hate.

“You're also gonna see a crazy woman driving around Coundon in a Citroen so watch out for me, but honestly, it's been absolutely incredible but 21 years is a very long time on a breakfast show and we really wanna thank you!”

Listeners were quick to react to the news and one X user said: “Sad news. I have listened to both national and local radio & I love that family, local feeling when listening to you guys. You are a great team, talking about areas I associate with and most importantly having some fun. Hoping you find a new local radio station to work with,” whilst another X user said: “Absolutely gutted. Mornings just won’t be the same again. Thanks guys for the many laughs along the way. Good luck with whatever next xxx.”