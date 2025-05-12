Strictly Come Dancing are reportedly in talks with Queen Camilla’s son Tom Parker Bowles for him to appear in their next series.

Strictly Come Dancing 2025 might be attracting royalty as the TV show is reportedly in talks with Queen Camilla’s son Tom Parker Bowles for him to appear in the forthcoming series. According to The Mirror, Well-heeled celebrities Georgia “Toff” Toffolo. Georgia and Tom Parker Bowles are being lined up for the next series of Strictly. Insiders say I’m A Celebrity winner Georgia, who rose to fame on reality series Made In Chelsea, is in talks to join the BBC contest.”

A Strictly source told The Mirror that “Top of their wishlist is MasterChef star Tom. His name was also sounded-out last year but never materialised. Bosses hope they’ll have better luck this year.

“It would be a coup to sign someone with such a strong royal link. Maybe we could see Camilla and Charles in the audience?”

Which royals have appeared on TV?

Mike Tindall, who is married to Princess Anne’s daughter Zara, took part in I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! In 2022. He discussed his appearance on his podcast, ‘The Good, The Bad & The Rugby’ and said that he didn’t get permission, but asked Prince William out of courtesy.

Could Queen Camilla's son Tom Parker Bowles appear on the next series of Strictly Come Dancing? | Getty Images

Mike Tindall said: "You don't want to upset anyone,"and added "I spoke to the Prince of Wales about it and he said 'Great, go have fun'." During the I’m A Celebrity show, Mike spoke about how he ripped his trousers in front of Princess Anne at his 30th birthday and said: "I was dancing on the dance floor. I had like flares on, full outfit, but it was quite tight.”

Mike also added that "Nothing ever fits a rugby player's bum and legs. So I was dancing with my mother-in-law, and I did a 'slut drop' in front of my mother-in-law."

Mike and Zara Tindall also appeared on an episode of Top Gear in 2019.

Mike Tindall is not the only royal who has appeared on reality television. Lord Ivar Mountbatten, who is a member of the extended British royal family and second cousin to King Charles III, appeared on season 3 of the reality TV show The Traitors in the US and was one of the winners.

In March 2025, it was revealed that Prince William would be appearing on a forthcoming episode of Clarkson’s Farm. In March, the Prince of Wales met young farmers in Somerset and was joined by Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland, stars of the show.

The BBC reported that “As they met outside in the spring sunshine, William told Cooper: "You've got George watching now. I said to him 'What shall I say if I meet Kaleb?'

"He said 'Tell Kaleb to mind his language'," William joked.”

Princess Olga Romanoff, a cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II, appeared on several reality shows, such as ‘The Big Celebrity Detox’ and ‘Keeping Up With The Aristocrats.’

One royal who of course has to be mentioned when it comes to TV shows is Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, and former actress. She played the role of Rachel Zane on Suits from 2011 to 2017. King Charles appeared on Coronation Street when he was Prince Charles December 8, 2000 for the soap’s 40th anniversary.

King Charles also made sure he didn’t leave EastEnders out as he and Queen Camilla, the then Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, joined the soap to celebrate Her Majesty’s Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 year reign. King Charles also appeared in a special episode of The Repair Shop.

Sarah Ferguson even appeared in an episode of the iconic hit show Friends and according to reports, had to be coaxed into appearing by her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

As for the late Queen Elizabeth II, how can one forget her iconic appearance with Daniel Craig’s James Bond during the Opening Ceremony for the 2012 Olympics? One show that is best forgotten is A Royal Knockout, which was shown on TV on June 19 1987. The show was conceived and organised by Prince Edward and he featured in it, alongside Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson and Princess Anne.