Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

ITV has axed long-running dating game show Dinner Date amid news that the broadcast will be closing down its ITVBe channel.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show, which began in 2010, has been on the air for eleven series and follows one contestant as they choose three blind dinner dates with prospective partners based on the menu they have created, before deciding who to go on a final date with. Dinner Date originally premiered on ITV before moving to ITVBe for the channel’s launch in 2014.

ITV confirmed yesterday (April 16) that its ITVBe channel would be bulldozed to make way for new channel ITV Quiz. As a result, much of ITVBe’s reality TV programming will be moving to ITV2, however Dinner Date has not made the cut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A source close to the broadcaster told The Sun that there were no current plans for another series of the show. They said: "There is no new series of Dinner Date currently commissioned, but if it did return, it would be on ITV2/ITVX."

The scrapping of ITVBe will see flagship ITV reality show The Only Way Is Essex move back to its previous home on ITV2. Bosses at the channel will be hoping to boost the show’s viewing figures following a dip over recent years following the success of ITV2 reality shows such as Love Island and Big Brother.

A source said of the move: "ITV has seen incredible success and record breaking numbers of viewers on ITV2, so following that success they'll be shutting ITVBe and moving TOWIE on to ITV2, which will now be the home of reality. ITVBe shuts in June, then the new series of Towie will debut on ITV2 in Autumn."

ITV confirmed that the ITVBe channel will be retired in June 2025.